Microsoft and Johnson Controls joined forces to create a Cortana-powered smart thermostat called GLAS. We previewed GLAS earlier this year, and Microsoft announced today that pre-orders will begin in March 2018 with a retail price of $319.

GLAS is powered by Windows 10 IoT Core and features a translucent OLED display with touch controls. You can also control GLAS by voice, through Microsoft's digital assistant, Cortana. GLAS controls your home's climate, but also monitors indoor and outdoor air quality and tracks energy savings.

GLAS is the newest device built using the Cortana Devices SDK, much like the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker we reviewed in 2017. With Cortana built in, you can ask GLAS about your calendar and check traffic or weather conditions. You can also access GLAS through mobile apps available for iOS and Android, with a Windows 10 app coming soon to the Microsoft Store.

For additional information on pre-ordering GLAS, visit Microsoft's website.