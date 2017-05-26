Get to know the CNET family: Q&A with Tania González

Take a step behind the scenes at CNET to get to know some of our staff members better and learn what they do to make our site a success.

Hello CNET readers and community members, I hope this article finds everyone in good spirits and in good health. Today I'm here to introduce to you, Tania González, my partner in crime on Audience Development team.

Tania is the force behind all those creative CNET giveaways you see on our site -- you can check out the latest one here. And I don't use the word "Force" lightly. Jedi-in-training Tania loves superheroes, Donkey Kong and using the force to control her Sphero BB-8. She recently hiked Machu Picchu in Peru, and on special days, she treats us to her delicious homemade pozole. Here's Tania, folks!

Q: What's your job title and what do you do?

A: Audience development manager. My job is a combination of advertising, digital marketing and social engagement.

Q: What's a fun fact about you related to work?

A: I get to use my nerdy and geeky side all the time. Never in a million years did I imagine that my hobbies would turn out to be a big part of my professional life but I got extremely lucky. I have a career that has allowed me to go to a Star Wars press conference, cover the San Diego Comic-Con and hit the ground at CES. I work and I love it, it doesn't get better than that!

Q: What is the most challenging part of your job?

A: Having to work with multiple departments can be tricky. Everyone has different schedules and workflows so you have to make it work for everyone.

Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

A: Many rewarding things but I really enjoy putting my bilingual and bicultural skills to work. It's very interesting to have the opportunity to understand the world in two of the most common languages in the planet and to have a professional outlet to do so is extremely rewarding.

Q: What was the first tech gadget you owned?

A: The first gadget I remember owning was a NES console. I spent hours playing Super Mario Bros. and lifted the controller every time Mario had to jump. I have wonderful memories and that is how I got into gaming.

Q: What's the most influential tech item in your life?

A: My DSLR. I have a Nikon D5000 that has traveled around the world with me for around seven years. I get to experience the world in a complete different way when I use my lens because the interactions with people change with a camera in hand and I get to absorb everything, about a particular moment in time, in order to capture an image that will do it justice.

Q: What's your favorite CNET video?

A: One of my favorite CNET videos is "Learn all-new tricks with Sphero's BB-8 and Star Wars Force Band." I am a huge Star Wars fan and I really enjoyed the Jedi take on this video.

Q: Favorite CNET tech tip?

A: I recently switched to Android and I loved the "How to switch from iPhone to Samsung" guide. Super easy and helpful during the stressful adjustment process of changing from one OS to another.

Q: What's your favorite TV show?

A: I have several favorites and it's very hard to choose but I can tell you that I am currently watching "Handmaid's Tale" and eagerly waiting for the new seasons of "Game of Thrones" and "House of Cards."

Q: If you could have a magic power, what would it be?

A: That is a no brainer: The Force! You have amazing persuasion abilities, you can use the famous Force choke and you can move things (or Stormtroopers) around. #LifeGoals!

Q: Do you speak any foreign languages?

A: Yes! Spanish is actually my first language. I also took French lessons when I was in high school but can't speak a lot, just the necessary words to survive in Paris.

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: I love to dance! It's a great way to exercise and express yourself using your whole body. I have taken many types of dance lessons such as Hawaiian, belly dance, jazz, ballet and a bunch of Latin rhythms.

So there you have it. If you love Star Wars, superheroes and CNET giveaways, you and Tania have a lot in common. Got questions for her? Drop them in the comments section. Thank you everyone and thank you Tania! Peace out.