Get to know the CNET family: Q&A with Wendy Dittamore

Hi, CNET readers and community members! I'm back again with the second installment of "Get to know the CNET family." If you missed the first installment that introduced the column and myself, here it is. (Yeah, I know it's strange giving myself a Q&A, but hey, I had to start somewhere.)

Today I want to introduce you to another member of the CNET clan, Senior Director of Audience Development Wendy Dittamore. Wendy and I go way back, she having come from ZDNet while I started at CNET. (In case you didn't know, back in the day both brands were fierce competitors in the online tech space, until CNET acquired ZDNet.) Now, we are one big, happy family.

I've known Wendy for nearly 15 years, but I didn't work directly with her at first. However, that all changed one day when she became my manager. After knowing her all these years, the phrases I would use to describe her: passionate in everything she has a stake in. She's always optimistic and cares about everyone around her, and she's always ready to get her hands dirty to help out. Not only that, but she's sharp as nails always offering great ideas and recommendations. And of course, her love for dark chocolate, hip hop music and her search for the perfect steak. OK, I apologize -- those were more than a few words and that's the short list. All I have to say is I'm lucky to have her as my manager, and I'm not saying this to get brownie points. So, without further ado here's Wendy!

Q: What's your job title and what do you do?

A: Senior Director, Audience Development. I manage the Audience Development team for our Tech brands (CNET, ZDNet, TechRepublic, Roadshow, CNET en Español, Tech Pro Research and CNET Magazine). We are responsible for building new audiences and engaging our customers with our subscription products.

Q: What's a fun fact about you related to work?

A: I've had some great experiences working on CNET Magazine. I was able to meet Zoe Saldana, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, TJ Miller and Ludacris when we did their cover photo shoots. I also went to our printing plant and saw the Winter 2016 issue actually being printed.

Q: What is the most challenging part of your job?

A: Each day, I face different challenges. One business challenge we are trying to solve for is how to build a larger millennial audience for our sites. The challenges are what keep me going -- so, bring them on!

Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

A: I work with the best team -- they are experts at what they do, and they bring new ideas to work everyday. Together, we believe in building relationships with our audience, which is why you are reading this column today.

Q: Are you a Mac or PC person?

A: PC -- a lot of our audience are on PCs, and I want to be able to experience our sites through their eyes.

Q: Android, Apple or Windows?

A: Windows for PC, iOS for phone.

Josh Miller/CNET

Q: Favorite CNET tech tip?

A: I just took advantage of Lexy's photo recovery tip - her instructions saved me and my ~500 lost photos!

Q: What advice would you give your younger self?

A: Stop spending so much money at Target; travel abroad more; major in computer sciences.

Q: If you could have a magic power, what would it be?

A: If I could have a superpower it would be strength. I often dream about being in a fist fight, throwing a punch, and then the punch not having any power. I do practice boxing with my trainer, but it doesn't seem to manifest itself in my dreams. My dream-self would like to fix that.

Q: What is your favorite sport & team?

A: I bleed blue & gold. My favorite team is the California Golden Bears. I have season tickets to Cal football and watch men's basketball whenever I can. Go Bears!

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: I love to eat, so I'm happy to answer this question. Dark chocolate, carnitas, avocados, olives, pizza, stinky cheese, prosciutto, steaks, sushi... oh boy, now I'm hungry!

Q: What is your favorite quote and why?

A: "Too much of a good thing can be wonderful!" by Mae West. Don't deny the happy.

Well folks, I hope you enjoyed learning a bit about Wendy. If you have questions for her, hop in the comments section and ask away. I have lots more co-workers to pass the Q&A around to, so stayed tuned for many more to come. Thank you all, and thank you Wendy!