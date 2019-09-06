Chris Monroe/CNET

Smart-screen prices are falling fast. Witness the Google Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub), which retails for $129 but routinely goes on sale for around $60. Then there's the Amazon Echo Show 5, a $90 smart screen that has seen discounts of $30-40. With those kinds of prices, it's harder to justify buying a plain old smart speaker that doesn't have a screen.

Of course, if you're buying one of these with recipe videos and/or video calling in mind, you may find the Hub's 7-inch and Echo's 5.5-inch displays a bit cramped for comfort. That brings us to today's deal: a larger screen for not much more money. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Lenovo (via Rakuten) is offering the Lenovo Smart Display 10 for $104.99 with promo code LEN20. Price elsewhere: as much as $250. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Assuming you already have a Rakuten cash-back account set up, this deal also nets you 1% cash back and 1,488 Rakuten points, the latter good for $14.88 toward a future purchase. (Note that that number may be based on the pre-code price of $124.99, so it might turn out to be a bit lower.)

True to its name, the Smart Display 10 sports a 10-inch touchscreen, built-in speaker and attractive bamboo backside (a refreshing change from the black or white plastic we mostly see).

It operates very much like any Google Home speaker: Just say "Hey, Google" or "OK, Google" and tell it what you'd like it to do. That could be anything from playing tunes to controlling a smart-home device to adding bananas to your shopping list. The presence of the screen adds all manner of video goodness to the mix: YouTube vids, photo slideshows, calls to friends and relatives and so on.

I haven't used one myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Lenovo Smart Display 10 review. Verdict: "The Lenovo Smart Display is a great kitchen assistant with an elegant design and a high-resolution touchscreen. It multitasks well, responds quickly to both touch and voice commands and offers a rich, personalized home screen and a customizable ambient mode."

But, now, instead of $250, it's $105.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Improve your sleep with a white-noise machine for $20 (save $10)

How are you sleeping these days? If you're like millions of others, maybe not too well. Have you tried a white-noise machine? Some folks swear by them, as the sounds can help the brain calm down enough to finally drift off. They can also be great for fussy babies.

Sleep Easy

Thankfully, they don't cost much -- and today you can get a particularly good deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $19.99 with promo code CHEAPEASY. Price at Amazon: $29.99.

The Sound Conditioner does just one thing: creates an ongoing, randomized sound of moving air, kind of like what you hear from a fan. In fact, it's exactly like a fan, because that's what's inside. You can adjust the tone and volume of the sound just by turning the outer shell and the top dial.

Why not just use a white-noise app on your phone? You definitely could, but those generate electronic sounds, not the real thing. Plus, if you want to turn it on or off or make any other adjustments during the night, now you've got to put on your glasses, pick up the phone, futz with the app and all that. Sometimes it's preferable to have a dedicated device to do a job.

