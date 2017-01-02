Get iTunes' Essential 10-Film Collection for $9.99

The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them

Up Next The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Photo by iTunes

Happy 2017, everyone! I'm back from an incredible trip, but only for a couple days until I turn around and head to Vegas for CES. Anyone else going? Maybe I'll set up a little spot-the-Cheapskate-and-win-a-prize contest. Lol.

In any case, watch for a best-cheap-things-at-CES post later in the week. And before that, why not follow me on Twitter? I'm getting close to 20,000 followers, and I'd kind of like to hit that benchmark this month. I'll be tweeting from CES and just tweeting more overall in 2017 -- including some side deals not shared here. So please follow!

In the meantime, this: iTunes is offering the Essential 10-Film Collection for $9.99. And I should note straight away that this deal started way back on Dec. 27, so it may end at any time.

For about what you'd pay for a single movie, you get all these:

"Clerks"

"Crash"

"Gangs of New York"

"Glengarry Glen Ross"

"Memento"

"Mud"

"The Cider House Rules"

"Shakespeare in Love"

"Swingers"

"Winter's Bone"

I've seen most of these; there's really not a bad title in the bunch. I mean, come on: "Glengarry Glen Ross"? It's like watching an acting class! And if you're wondering why Jennifer Lawrence vaulted to superstar fame, look no further than her breakout role in "Winter's Bone."

Needless to say, you'll need some kind of iThingie to watch these: an Apple TV, an iPhone or iPad or a desktop or laptop equipped with iTunes. Just to be clear, these aren't rentals; you'll own the movies for good.

Which sort of raises a question: Are we living in a post-ownership world? Is there any point buying movies anymore when you can stream or download so much from the likes of Amazon and Netflix? (Simple answer: Yes, of course, because the selection there is so comparatively limited. Though I will note that four of the 10 titles here are available at least for streaming via Netflix.)

Anyway, there you go, movie collectors: 10 movies for 10 bucks. Really top-tier movies, too. Your thoughts?

Enlarge Image Photo by 3DR

Bonus deal: Speaking of movies, a little something for the Android crowd: Google Play is offering another 99-cent movie rental. Just redeem the offer between now and Jan. 23. Beyond that, usual rental rules apply. My recommendation: "Captain Fantastic," which I watched on my flight home and thoroughly enjoyed. In fact, I can't think of another 2016 movie I enjoyed more (save perhaps for the final third of "Rogue One"). What's your pick?

Update: I think that in order to claim the 99-cent rental, you have to click through to it from the Google Play home page. Look for the offer in the large deals-carousel up top. If you don't see it, you may not be eligible. Apologies for the confusion!

Bonus deal No. 2: High-end drones are getting unbelievably cheap. Indeed, I didn't think this model could get lower, but here it is: Best Buy has the 3DR Solo for $299.99 shipped (plus tax), a price that includes a GoPro-compatible gimbal, extra propellers, an extra battery and a $20 Shutterfly credit for some reason.

This same bundle was $80 more back in October -- and it would have cost you roughly five times the price just a year ago. There's also a bundle that includes the gimbal and a backpack, also priced at $299.99.