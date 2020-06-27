Get an Echo Dot Kids Edition and Echo Glow for $40 off

Amazon

As Cheapskate Rick and I just mentioned in this week's episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast, you should never buy an Amazon Echo speaker at full price. They go on sale so often that you're never more than a few weeks away from a discount. Case in point: This week, you can get an . They regularly sell for $100, so you're saving 40%, and it's only $10 more than the lowest price ever for this combo.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is more or less a regular puck-sized Echo Dot third edition, but it's designed with younglings in mind. It includes a year of FreeTime Unlimited, for example, a subscription service that offers Alexa features just for kids, along with parental controls for mom and dad.

You also get the adorable Echo Glow, a smart light that you can use for daylight mood lighting or as a kid's room nightlight -- and the Glow can interact with ordinary Alexa tasks, such as changing the lighting during a timer countdown.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition wouldn't be a smart speaker if there wasn't some privacy concern, though, and Amazon has already come under scrutiny by child advocacy groups for how the first-generation speaker treated user privacy. You can read more about that in CNET's look at the Echo Dot Kids Edition.

