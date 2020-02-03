Chris Monroe/CNET

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an $80 smart display with baked-in Google Assistant, which some folks might find preferable to the Alexa-equipped likes of Amazon's Echo Show 5. The latter is currently on sale for $65, but you can do even better on the former: For a limited time, and while supplies last, VIPOutlet has the refurbished Lenovo Smart Clock for $26.10 when you apply promo code 10VALENTINE at checkout. That's the best deal I've seen, period.

I have no firsthand experience with this little guy, but everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Lenovo Smart Clock review. Here's the bottom line: "While not perfect at any one task, the Lenovo Smart Clock does a lot of things well enough to be a helpful addition to your nightstand." And, remember, that was based on an $80 price tag.

This being a refurb, it comes with only a 90-day warranty. But at last VIPOutlet reports that it's in "Grade A" condition, meaning it should be more or less indistinguishable from new. Speaking of which, if you don't like the refurb idea, you can also get a new Lenovo Smart Clock for $35.10 with that same promo code. That's lower than the last time I wrote about this, when it was $40.

If you already own one of these, hit the comments and tell me what you like, don't like, etc. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best smart displays for 2020.

