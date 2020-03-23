Get a refurbished Google Home smart speaker for $38

Chris Monroe/CNET

As I noted last week, the world's priorities have shifted dramatically. I don't know if I should be bringing you headphone deals or pointing you to sources for toilet paper. (As it happens, I do have one, but delivery could take weeks: Tomtop has . I know, ordering TP from China; it's madness. But, if you're concerned about running out, at least this is in stock right now.)

Certainly I'm going to continue looking for sources of free entertainment wherever possible (see below), because I think our money is better spent supporting local restaurants and businesses.

Read more: Instagram creates gift card site to help restaurants during lockdown

Read more: Ordering delivery? Compare fees, delivery times from different services with these apps

That said, for now I'm also going bring you great deals as I find them, especially for products and services that can benefit you at home. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Electronics Express via eBay has the refurbished Google Home smart speaker for $38 with promo code PUSHPLAY. I don't recall ever seeing one priced that low; it runs $99 new.

In fact, a new Google Home Mini would run you $39 (though it often goes on sale for $10 to $15 less). So this is really your chance to get a larger, better-sounding Google Assistant speaker for about the same as you'd pay for its junior counterpart.

The Google Home, of course, responds to all manner of verbal commands, everything from asking for a weather report to playing a podcast or playlist.

Here's the CNET Google Home review if you want to learn more. There is, of course, the newer, larger Google Home Max, but it's $299.

The seller doesn't list any warranty information (my guess would be 90 days, but that's only a guess), though the listing does say "manufacturer refurbished" and "comes in original packaging" -- good signs that this should arrive in pretty close to like-new condition.

Your thoughts?

Stay home and stream Schitt's Creek for free

Speaking of entertainment, I can't count the number of people who have recommended the comedy Schitt's Creek to me -- and, let's face it, we could all use some laughs right now.

The show was previously available only to paying Netflix subscribers, but you can now stream the first five seasons of Schitt's Creek free on IMDb TV. That service is available in your web browser and on any device that can stream from Amazon. The show is also available via the Roku Channel.

I haven't started it yet, but it's on the list. By the way, if you never watched The Middle during its nine-season run, I can't recommend it enough. Great family show; quirky, funny, definitely different than the typical sitcom. It's also streaming free on IMDb TV right now.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 underappreciated features of your Google Home

