Smart light bulbs are all well and good -- provided you use lamps. In my house, we have a lot of recessed lights and light fixtures, meaning if I want to make them "smart," I don't need special bulbs -- I need special switches.

Like these: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Gosund Smart Light Switch 2-pack is $21.79 when you click the on-page $2-off coupon and apply promo code 7HSMXEEA at checkout. Regular price: $34. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

These are single-pole, one-way switches that require neutral, load and live wiring -- which should already be in place for whatever switches you're replacing. If you've never messed with this stuff before, it's easier than you think: Turn off the appropriate circuit breaker, unscrew the faceplate, remove the old switch and then just wire in the new one.

When you're done, you'll have a switch that can be operated by touch, of course, but also controlled by app and voice. The app lets you set up timers, scenes and all those other smart-home amenities, while Alexa and Google Home support allows for hub-free voice commands. ("Alexa, turn on the basement lights," for example.)

I haven't installed any Wi-Fi switches in my home yet, but I'm about to. I do have a smattering of Gosund smart plugs, and for the most part they work great -- though recently the app lost all my timer settings, forcing me to manually redo them. That was a one-time glitch, I haven't had any other issues.

The smart switches have a 4.2-star average rating from around 225 buyers and come with a 12-month warranty. My only real complaint is with the Gosund branding that's plastered on the wall plate, but I can't see any reason not to use my original all-white plate instead.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Could this deal be any better?

iTunes

Friends is the comfort food of television, the show you put on when you want to relax or cook dinner or fall asleep. It's available in its entirety on Netflix, but not for much longer: The series is headed to HBO Max in 2020.

Want to just own it outright so you're not chasing it around from one streaming service to another? For a limited time, iTunes has Friends: The Complete Series for $29.99 -- the lowest price ever.

That's for the digital edition of the show, of course. Unfortunately, because it's a TV series and not a movie, your Movies Anywhere account won't help you watch it outside the Apple/iTunes ecosystem.

But if you own an Apple TV, iPad, iPhone or the like, well, they'll be there for you. (Clap-clap-clap-clap.)

Bonus deal No. 2: Get a year of Norton AntiVirus Plus for only $9.99

Computer viruses: Still a thing, alas. I think kids are particularly susceptible, clicking links they shouldn't while on the hunt for Minecraft or Fortnite stuff. Although there are some reliable freebie antivirus tools out there, wouldn't a premium product be preferable -- especially if you can get it for cheap?

Case in point: For a limited time, Norton is offering a 1-year Norton AntiVirus Plus subscription for $9.99 -- a hefty 83% off the regular price.

The license includes full security for one PC or Mac, plus 2GB of cloud backup, a password manager and Norton's Virus Protection Promise: If their techs can't rid your computer of viruses, you'll get a refund on the subscription.

After that super cheap first year, you'll have to decide whether to continue at full price or make other arrangements. But 12 months of peace of mind for $10? Sounds pretty good to me.

