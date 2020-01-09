Get a NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbell for just $90

NordicTrack

Adjustable weights like the crazy-popular Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells are among the coolest inventions in fitness history. By simply spinning a dial, you can choose the weight you want to lift, often from as little as 5 pounds to as much as 55. It's easy, it's convenient and it eliminates clutter in your home gym. The disadvantage? Adjustable weights can get pretty expensive, with Bowflex models starting at over $300 -- just for one. NordicTrack offers some more affordable alternatives, and right now Walmart has a very tempting deal on an entry-level model. The NordicTrack 50lb Adjustable Dumbbell is selling for $90 each, which is $80 off the usual price of $170. That means you can get a pair for $180 and save $160 in the process, or stick with just one.

Of course, there's a reason these dumbbells are quite a bit cheaper than the competition. While NordicTrack's more premium Speed Weights have 15 increments, these have just five weight options in 10-pound increments. That's not terrible, but it might be a deal breaker for you if you really want to the granularity of building up your resistance training in 2.5- or 5-pound steps.

The $90 deal includes a single five-in-one dumbbell and storage tray.

