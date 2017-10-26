Get a GoPro Hero action camera for $63

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Sarah Tew

Things that make you go, "Hmmmm...."

I'm trying to figure out how today's deal is possible, but I'm also trying not to look a gift GoPro in the mouth.

So here it is: Tomtop has the original GoPro Hero action camera for $63.08 shipped when you apply promo code GPCM6 at checkout. (Checked and verified at 6:45 a.m. PT.) It sold for $130 when it debuted back in 2014.

This is not a refurb. It's not a stripped-down OEM version. It's an actual GoPro Hero. Granted, it's a couple years old, with a relatively limited feature set. And because this is a "presale," it won't ship until Nov. 5 -- meaning you're not likely to receive it until late November. (It's coming from China, with estimated delivery in seven to 15 business days.)

So-so GoPro?

Here's the key question: The Hero may be a good buy at this price, but is it a smart one?

Back in 2014, a $130 GoPro was big news. Today, with so many clones selling for under $100, it's not so incredible.

Indeed, this entry-level model is the GoPro for folks who want the GoPro name and experience without spending hundreds of dollars to get it. It captures high-quality video, but without a lot of frills.

The good: You get a waterproof housing, bicycle and helmet mounts (along with support for zillions of others), and quick-capture recording -- press a button and the camera powers on and starts shooting.

The bad: No screen and no Wi-Fi, so you can't frame your shots. What's more, you can't remove the Hero from its housing, so you can't use it with drone mounts that require a "naked" camera.

To get the full story on this model, check out CNET's GoPro Hero review.

Other options

Dbpower

If you want an action camera for under $100, you have lots of choices -- most of them from no-name companies. For example, this Dbpower B-Sport camera has a 2-inch screen, Wi-Fi, a remote, two batteries and 4K -- all for $74. (Actually, it's $48.99 with promo code 9FTLH3QC, just to make this an even tougher decision.)

It also has a ton of fake reviews, so it's hard to say if the image quality comes anywhere near what you'd get from the GoPro.

So here's the conundrum: Choose a barebones GoPro and get top-quality 1080p video, or choose a knockoff and take your chances.

I'm a little on the fence, because I've tested a couple of the knockoffs, and although the video wasn't what I'd call stellar, it was probably sufficient -- and that may be, well, sufficient for some folks.

I do know that a $63 GoPro is pretty remarkable, limited though it may be.

Your thoughts?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bonus deal: Amazon just added a bunch of LG phones to its Prime exclusives lineup, and I think the one that hits the sweet spot is the LG G6 with Offers & Ads for $399.99.

What's "sweet" about paying $400? Well, for starters, this same model sold for at least $650 when it debuted earlier this year. Plus, it has features that rival the Samsung Galaxy S8, which costs even more.

I'll turn you over to CNET's LG G6 review for the full scoop. TL;DR? Tall, gorgeous screen; waterproof unibody design; wireless charging; great wide-angle camera.

One quick note: A lot of the negative Amazon reviews ding the G6 for not being unlocked as advertised, but those date back to July, before Amazon had struck this Prime deal with LG. So it's a pretty safe bet you'll get exactly the AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon-compatible phone you're expecting.