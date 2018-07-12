eBay

Buying something from eBay today? Anything? If you're spending at least $119, you can get a free Google Home Mini. Use promo code PFREEMINI.

That's... kind of awesome. In fact, it's even better than a similar promotion eBay ran back in May, when you had to spend at least $150.

Okay, there are a few exclusions: coins, paper money, gift cards, coupons and real estate don't count toward that $119 total. But everything else is fair game. And it doesn't have to be a single item. You just need your cart total to hit $119 (not including the Mini, of course).

This offer is good through July 14, or while supplies last.

Editors' note: This post was originally published on May 15, and has since been updated with new deal information.

Now Playing: Watch this: Watch Google Home Mini's new side touch function in action

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!