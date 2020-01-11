Get a four-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs for $24

Gosund

The best part of living in the 21st century is being able to turn your house or apartment into a smart home -- one with smart doorbells and door locks, robot vacuums, multiroom music, and more. If you want to get in on the action, one of the easiest smart home upgrades you can do is to add a few smart plugs around your house. Plugs like the ones sold by Gosund are especially friendly because they require no hub or control center; just plug one into a standard wall outlet and then plug a lamp or appliance into it. You can then control what's plugged in via Alexa, Google Home or a mobile app on your phone. And that's just for starters -- you can also run the device on a timer or schedule it to operate at certain times of day. Your home is your oyster, so to speak. From now through Jan. 21, you can get a four-pack of Gosund Smart Wifi Outlets for $24 when you use discount code M2MEYT7L at checkout. That's $6 off the regular price, and it makes each plug just $6.

Gosund has its own mobile app, but these plugs work just fine as a part of your existing smart home via Alexa or Google as well. And setup is easy, since you simply need to connect them to your home Wi-Fi network.

Do you have smart plugs at work in your home? I'm curious how you use them. Let me know in the comments. What's the cleverest or most convenient use of smart plugs you've seen?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.