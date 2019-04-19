Get a 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart outlets for $18

Amysen

The last few times I've written about smart-plug deals, they've sold out rapidly. Here's hoping this one is different.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amysen (via Amazon) has a four-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs for $18.39 when you clip on the on-page $2-off coupon and apply promo code 94G4Q4ZR at checkout. Regular price: $34. (Note: In my recent experience, those coupons often disappear when a vendor shares a promo code. So if you don't see it, it's because Amysen decided to pull it. Thankfully, $20.39 is still a very good price for this.)

Also, if you click through and see something other than that four-pack, it means Amysen's inventory (of that particular item) is gone.

These round plugs are among the most compact I've seen -- plugging one into a standard two-socket outlet won't block the other socket.

If you've never used outlets like these before, they connect to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you control via an Android or iOS app. You can set schedules and timers, which is great if you want to switch lamps on or off at designated times or if you've got a Crock-Pot you want to kick on midway through the day.

Also of note: These are compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, meaning you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the lamp in the living room." The accompanying instruction manual is illustrated and admirably easy to follow.

So if you've been wanting to join the smart-home revolution, here's your chance to add smarts to lamps, appliances and whatnot for cheap. Really, really cheap.

Your thoughts?

Get two months of SiriusXM streaming for $1

There are times when I've wished my SiriusXM subscription wasn't limited to my car. (Where, by the way, I never, ever pay more than $5 per month for it. If you call and threaten to cancel, they will absolutely give you that $5 rate -- usually for five or six months, at which time you have to call back and rehaggle.)

Alas, if I want it on my phone or in my house, it'll run me another $8 per month. Nope. But this deal, I'm all over: For a limited time, you can get a two-month SiriusXM Essential Streaming subscription for just $1. After that, it's back to the regular rate -- though I'm wondering if a phone call might be just as useful here as it is for the car subscription.

The service works not only via mobile apps, but also on smart speakers (Amazon Echo, Google Home and so on). So you can do things like, "Alexa, play the 70s-on-7 station on SiriusXM."

What do you think? Worth having? Or are your radio-streaming bases already covered by the likes of Amazon Prime Music, Pandora and Spotify?

