Get a $20 Visa gift card when you sign up for two months of Hulu

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Photo by Hulu

Happy Wednesday, everyone! A couple quick housekeeping items before today's deal...

First, if you took advantage of the cashback-powered Amazon Echo Dot deal on December 9, please be patient. By now you should see evidence of the purchase in your TopCashback dashboard, and although it may say the estimated payout availability is eight weeks, I've been assured it'll be within 21 days as promised. See my previous post for additional updates.

Second, I'll be on vacation next week, so you won't receive my usual daily deal posts. (And, let's be honest, aren't you shopped out at this point anyway?) But I will be sharing some fun "Best of 2016" goodies, so stay tuned.

On to business! For anyone looking to break away from cable TV but still wanting to watch current seasons of network shows, there's really only one option: Hulu. It doesn't have every show, but it does have a lot of them. I find myself using it more and more these days.

If you've been thinking of trying it yourself (or trying it again), the service is offering a pretty cool deal: A $20 Visa gift card when you subscribe to Hulu for at least two months.

Those two months will cost you $15.98 if you choose the Limited Commercials plan or $23.98 on the No Commercials plan. Opt for the former and you'll actually come out $4 ahead once that Visa card arrives. Alternately, you'll pay a net total of $4 for two commercial-free months. Either way: sweet!

The offer is good for new customers, of course, but "eligible" returning customers can participate as well. How do you know if you're eligible? The promo page doesn't really make that clear, but there's another Hulu deal that does: Groupon is offering a three-month Hulu Limited Commercials subscription for $15.98. That's basically like getting one month free -- not nearly as good a deal -- but the fine print would appear to answer the eligibility question of the Visa deal: "Valid for new and returning Hulu subscribers who have not subscribed or redeemed a free trial in the past 12 months."

Again, I'm not positive that's the case, I'm merely saying it's evidence. If you uncover different returning-user eligibility terms, please let me know! As for the gift card, it will "be sent between 31-45 days from sign up to the email address used to sign up."

There's not much more to say, other than that Hulu doesn't currently offer an offline-viewing option like Amazon and Netflix. Come on, Hulu, get with the program. )See what I did there? Television program?)

Your thoughts?

Enlarge Image Photo by HP

Bonus deal: The ideal all-in-one printer will include a document feeder, color display, duplexer (for double-sided printing), fax capabilities (turns out some people still do that!) and support for both AirPrint and Google Cloud Print.

Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the HP 6962 OfficeJet Pro all-in-one for $69.99, plus $5 for shipping. Elsewhere you'll pay at least $20 more. It does everything I described above, and reviews are generally very positive.

Just be sure you check ink prices before buying, as I didn't find much in the way of third-party or remanufactured cartridges.