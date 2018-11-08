Movies Anywhere

Words can't adequately express how much I love Movies Anywhere. It's the service that links all your movie accounts, making all your movies available, well, anywhere.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Movies Anywhere is offering three free movies when you connect at least two new digital retailers. And if you already have all six available retailers synced to your account, you get the freebies, too! Watch your inbox for an email to that effect. I received mine last night and successfully redeemed the accompanying code for the three movies.

Now playing: Watch this: What's streaming in November 2018

Movies Anywhere is designed to merge your Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Prime Video and Vudu movie libraries.

Once you sync those services, nearly every movie you own should be accessible across all of them. In other words, you'll find iTunes purchases in your Google Play account, Prime purchases in your Vudu account and so on.

This is particularly great if you own, say, a Fire TV or Roku streamer, because now you can access your iTunes movies there.

Movies Anywhere offers apps for most streaming and mobile platforms, but those apps aren't even necessary thanks to the cross-pollination of your libraries.

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!