Gab expected to be back online this weekend

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting shined a harsh spotlight on the fringe social network.

Mourners seen at the memorial service for the victims of the Tree of Life massacre. 

Gab, the fringe social network apparently used by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, is planning to return online this weekend.

Chatter on the social media site, a Twitter alternative that's popular among some conservatives and white nationalists, went silent last weekend after GoDaddy pulled its web-hosting services from the site. GoDaddy said it made the decision after receiving complaints and finding content on Gab that "promotes and encourages violence against people."

Criticism of Gab intensified after reports surfaced that Robert Bowers, who allegedly shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, used the social network to spew hatred of Jews. PayPal, Stripe, Joyent, Shopify and Medium also cut ties with Gab.

Gab CEO Andrew Torba has defended the social network as a free speech platform.

In a tweet late Thursday night, Gab said its logo of the month will include a dove to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting and their families. 

