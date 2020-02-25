Fujifilm's Instax Mini 11 instant camera is smarter and made for selfies

Sarah Tew/CNET

Fujifilm's newest analog instant camera now gives you a pure point-and-shoot experience. The Instax Mini 11, which will be available in mid-March for just under $70 (approximately £55 or AUD$105 converted), will automatically adjust shutter speed and flash output according to ambient light conditions.

Past models, including its predecessor, the Mini 9, required you to manually change an exposure dial. Having the camera make the change on its own could mean fewer wasted shots. Not only does that mean potentially better pictures, but at 60 to 70 cents a shot, it could save you a bit of money, too.

Also new for the Mini 11 is a selfie mode. Previous models required you to attach a snap-on lens that allowed you to take self-portraits at arm's length. Now, you can simply pull on the translucent ring at the front of the lens to extend it for selfies. There's even a small mirror next to the lens to help frame your shot from in front of the lens. Plus, the selfie mode can also be used to take close-up pictures of other subjects.

The camera uses the same instant film cartridges as other Instax Mini cameras, creating prints that are 3.4 by 2.1 inches (86 by 54 millimeters), though the actual image size is 2.4 by 1.8 inches (62 by 46 mm). The Mini 11 is fairly compact as well, with a rounder, softer look than the Mini 9. Fujifilm also lets you customize the shutter release with a glow-in-the-dark or gem-cut button cover that matches the body color. It'll be available in blue, pink, gray, white and purple.

Although a large portion of the digital camera market has disappeared due to the prevalence of excellent phone cameras, the instant film camera market continues to be popular. Since the line's introduction in 1998, Fujifilm has sold more than 40 million Instax models globally, according to the company.