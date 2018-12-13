CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

From HQ2 to Trump, Amazon to face a lot of challenges in 2019 (The 3:59, Ep. 504)

Plus, Apple is building its own HQ2, in Austin, Texas.

359504b
CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now playing: Watch this: From HQ2 to Trump, Amazon to face a lot of challenges...
4:45

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

From HQ2 to Trump, Amazon to face a lot of challenges in 2019 (The 3:59, Ep. 504)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

3:59

Next Article: Best holiday gifts for under $50