Fortnite season 9, week 9 challenges and where to launch fireworks

Fortnite season 9, week 9 challenges are up, which means the season is close to ending. Those who want all the seasonal rewards will need to move fast through these challenges before it's too late.

The Season 9 - Week 9 Challenges are now available.



Here's the Loading Screen that goes along with the challenges once their completion is done as well:

Free challenges

Use a Chug Jug or a Chug Splash in different matches (0/3)

Visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle (0/1)

Stage 1 of 5: Get an elimination with a Common rarity weapon (0/1)

Stage 2 of 5: Get an elimination with an Uncommon rarity weapon (0/1)

Stage 3 of 5: Get an elimination with a Rare rarity weapon (0/1)

Stage 4 of 5: Get an elimination with an Epic rarity weapon (0/1)

Stage 5 of 5: Get an elimination with a Legendary rarity weapon (0/1)

Battle Pass challenges

Deal headshot damage (0/500)

Search chests at Lazy Lagoon or Happy Hamlet (0/7)

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations (0/5)

Deal damage to an opponent within 10s of landing from a Volcano Vent (0/200)

Use a Chug Jug or a Chug Splash in 3 different matches -- 5 Battle Stars

Chug Jug and Chug Splash are two healing items that can be found throughout the island. Of the two, the Chug Splash is the most common one available. Find one and give yourself or teammate a quick heal.

Where to visit a solar array in the snow, desert and jungle -- 5 Battle Stars

Solar arrays are the groups of solar panels placed in certain parts of the island. This challenge can be completed in any order and the arrays can be seen from the map. For the snow, head to Frosty Flights and you'll see them near the hangar. The desert solar array is just west of the John Wick house. Northwest of Sunny Steps near the water is the third array in the jungle.

Get an elimination with a common, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary weapon -- 10 Battle Stars

Getting an elimination with a rare, epic or legendary weapon is a piece of cake. These weapons have a lot of firepower making eliminations easy. As for common and uncommon weapons, focus on rushing for weapons at the beginning of a match and you'll likely get one of the two. Look for an easy target such as someone scrambling for a weapon in order to get the elimination.

How to deal 500 headshot damage -- 10 Battle Stars

Players should be constantly aiming for the head with any weapon except for rocket launchers and shotguns. To complete this task quickly, look for a rifle for those big damage numbers.

Search 7 chests at Lazy Lagoon or Happy Hamlet -- 5 Battle Stars

Either location won't be crawling with players so whichever you prefer will work. Happy Hamlet may have a few more folks because of certain challenges, but both spots won't be too crazy.

Eliminate 5 opponents in different Named Locations -- 10 Battle Stars

Progressing through a match will slowly chip away at this challenge. Just make an effort to stop by different locations as the storm circle closes in.

Deal 200 damage to an opponent within 10s of landing from a Volcano Vent -- 10 Battle Stars

The bad news is that most of the Volcano Vents are, as the name says, near the Volcano and Pressure Plant. The good news is that a giant robot is being built at the plant making the place more likely to have players coming around to check it out, which means there will be plenty of targets to choose from.

14 Days of Summer Challenges

Epic on Monday revealed the start date for the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer event. Starting on Tuesday, players got access to new challenges, limited time modes (LTMs) and unvaulted weapons each day. One of the LTMs returning for 14 Days of Summer is the John Wick's Bounty mode that came out around the time of the release of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.

Data miners found the 14 Days of Summer challenges in the v9.30 update released last Tuesday. Completing challenges will earn players sprays, toys and other in-game content.

Dance at 6 different beach parties

Added at the start of the 14 Days of Summer were several beach party spots across the map. Contrary to the name, these beach parties are not at all near the beach. Be on the lookout for umbrellas, balloons and folding chairs indicating the party. The map below will show the six locations. Head over to each one, do a dance and you'll receive the Dive In emote.

Bounce a giant beach ball in 5 different matches

There are three giant beach balls on the island. One is just south of The Block, another is west of Dusty Divot and the third is on the northwest road in Paradise Palms. Bouncing a ball simply means run up to it and bump it. Hopefully, you'll get their first before other players bounce the ball farther away. A new summer-themed loading screen is the prize for those players who complete the challenge.

5 Eliminations with the daily unvaulted weapon or a Drumgun

Each day of 14 Days of Summer will have another weapon unvaulted. So far it's been the Quad Launcher, Burst Assault Rifle and the Light Machine Gun, but they're only available for 24 hours. Find one of these weapons or the Drumgun then take out five other players to complete this challenge and receive the Water Balloon toy.

Thank the Bus Driver and finish Top 20 in 5 different matches

The latest 14 Days of Summer challenge require players to be polite before they go out and kick some ass. Fortnite season 5 added the option for players to thank the driver of the Battle Bus before jumping out. For this challenge, you will have to thank the bus driver and shoot for a top 20 finish in five matches. If going solo is too tough then players can join a squad for a better chance. The reward for completing this challenge is the Perfect Blend emoji.

Where to pop 5 party balloon decorations

This challenge is in direct relation to the first challenge of the 14 Days of Summer. At every beach party is a ballon that can be popped. Follow the map above for the parties and use a pickaxe or gun to pop the balloons. The reward for completing this challenge is the sun spray.

Search for 3 unicorn floaties at swimming holes

Day 6's 14 Days of Summer Challenge has players going on a search for unicorns. Unicorn floaties, that is. These floating inflatables are found in pools, rivers, ponds and lakes. Check out the map below for the spots to find the unicorn floaties. Players completing this challenge will receive the Neon Tropics weapon wrap.

Hit 3 players with a water balloon in different matches

The Water Balloon toy was a reward for a previous 14 Days of Summer challenge and is required for this task. If you have the toy, make sure to equip it before a match. When used, your character will pull out a water balloon and quickly throw in whichever direction you're facing. Hitting three other players with a balloon in different matches is required to complete this challenge, but luckily, they can be teammates or throw one in the face of an opponent as an insult. Completing the task will give players a new loading screen.

Bounce off a giant beach umbrella in 3 different matches

The 14 Days of Summer is. past the halfway mark with this giant beach umbrella challenge. There are six umbrellas on the map, and all that's required is to jump on one. Only one is needed per match. See the map below for where the giant beach umbrellas are. The reward for finishing this challenge is a rubber ducky banner.

Score 250,00 trick points with a Driftboard with the Neon Tropics wrap applied to it

It's time to perform some sick moves on a Driftboard to complete this challenge. Before attempting to complete this task, the previous 14 Days of Summer challenge to find the unicorn floaties needs to be completed first to get the Neon Tropic wrap. Once you have that ready, find a Driftboard on the island. There are several places to look, but the best bet is Frosty Flights and Happy Hamlet where a few will be waiting. Then from there, go find hills and mountains to jump off and get some big air for points. Players who complete the challenge will receive a Surfstick spray.

Where to launch 3 fireworks found along the river bank

Just in time for July 4, fireworks are scattered along the river that runs through the island. Players will need to launch three of them in order to complete the challenge. There are six spots on the river bed with a bottle rocket waiting to be lighted. Get next to one and activate it to see it fly into the sky. See the map below for where to find the fireworks. Finishing this task will earn the player a Low 'n' Slow Pickaxe.

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10 and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

01: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

02: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6

03: Accessible by using the Skull Trooper Emoji at the western most point

06: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

07: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

08: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

11: Found beneath a circling jungle parrot

12: Accessible by using the Nana Nana Spray inside a molten tunnel

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

14: Found within an RV park

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

18: Found somewhere between Mega Mall and Dusty Divot

19: Accessible with the Vega outfit inside a spaceship building

20: Found at the center of any of the first three storm circles

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker

31: Found at a meteor crater overlook

32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant

43: Accessible by wearing the Nana Cape Back Bling inside a Banana Stand

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus

48: Accessible by using the Vox Pickaxe to smash the gnome beside a mountain top throne

49: Found in Trog's ice cave

50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

51: Accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely's Banana Stand

52: Accessible with Bot Spray inside a Robot Factory

53: Accessible by helping to raise the disco ball at an abandoned mountain top villain lair

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

58: Accessible by using the Sad Trombone Emote at the north end of Snobby Shores

59: Accessible with Durrr! Emoji inside Pizza Pit restaurant

60: Accessible with Sign Spinner Emote in front of the happy Oink restaurant

61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall

62: Accessible with the Stratus outfit within an abandoned mansion

63: Found somewhere between Lucky Landing and Fatal Fields

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

65: Found in a basement budget movie set

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times

67: Accessible by Flying the Retaliator Glider through the rings under the southernmost Sky Platform

68: Found within a snowy town bookshop

69: Found inside a stone pig building

70: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrails

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

75: Found within an airport hanger

76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below

77: Found within a trackside taco shop

78: Found within a Ranger tower overlooking a drained lake

79: Found within an arcade

80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times

88: Found somewhere within map location J3.

89: Accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times

91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lava fall

95: Found at a Solar Panel Array in the Jungle

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

97: Found hidden within Loading Screen #8

98: Found within a Viking longhouse

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

100: Found on the highest floor of the tallest building in Neo Tiilted

For those who don't want to wait for all 100 Fortbytes to be revealed, one Fortnite data miner discovered what the complete image will look like.

would appreciated to be credited if used <3 pic.twitter.com/6ZHrWygfpH — RISE. 👑 (@fortrisen) June 18, 2019

The image shows Bunker Jonesy, one of the skins introduced in season 9, drawing images from previous events in the game including the meteor shower, the volcano erupting and a giant cube, all of which were used to end a season. Off to the right near his foot appears to be the Polar Peak beast that is causing destruction on the island this season. More importantly, Jonesy appears to be covering a drawing that's likely the big event to end Fortnite season 9.

Utopia Challenges

As in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season. The reward for all the work is the Utopia skin.

When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9, week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

Epic Games

For Fortnite season 9, week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Epic Games

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

Epic Games

As in week 2's Utopia loading screen, week 4's image provides players a clue of where to get a Fortbyte rather than Battle Star. Players on the search for Forbyte #91 will need to visit Paradise Palms. Off the main street in the area is a storefront where the "D" and "I" are on the map. Look for a bench near the road and Fortbyte #91 should appear.

Name: "Scimitar"

Description: "Razor sharp and battle ready."

Rarity: Rare



Name: "Sandstorm"

Description: "Timeless Warrior"

Rarity: Rare



Male/Female Skins in this -> pic.twitter.com/FObkzhuiQr — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 22, 2019

Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.

Epic Games

That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. If all challenges for the week have been completed, a hidden Battle star will appear.

Week 6's Utopia loading screen, called Sure Shot, is a clue for Fortbye #02. When players complete all of the challenges for the week, they will unlock the new image with the description: "Only the best snipers can take out a holo-clock tower lamp from the rooftops of Neo Tilted."

Epic Games

Players can find Fortbyte #02 at the holo-clock tower in Neo Tilted without needing to complete all of the week's challenges.

6/16/19



• UNLOCKED: Fortbyte #2 - Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6. pic.twitter.com/uZRJvoehId — Scenario (@iScenario) June 16, 2019

For week 7, players who complete all the challenges will receive a new Utopia loading screen with a clue to a hidden Battle Star.

To find this hidden Battle Star, head to Pressure Plant and look for a building with a metal staircase on the outside. The Battle Star will be under the staircase, but it will only appear if you completed all the week 7 challenges.

The Utopia loading screen for Week 8 is a clue to where Fortbyte #63 is at.

The Utopia loading screen will unlock when all of the challenges for week 8 are completed, but players can go find the Fortbyte without it. The location is a gas station just north of Lucky Landing. Fortbyte #63 will appear right next to a gas pump.

Week 9's Utopia loading screen has a clue to a free Battle Star. The clue on where to find the star is the graffiti right where the light and shadow meet.

The car in the graffiti is the found inside Mega Mall. When near the display car, the hidden Battle Star will appear only if you completed all of the week's challenges.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

