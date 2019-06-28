Fortnite season 9, week 8 challenges and where to visit 3 clocks

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9, week 8 challenges are live, and that means the season will start winding down. It also means you're running out of time to get all the Battle Stars.

Epic Games

Free challenges

Apply Shields (0/400)

Visit different clocks (0/3)

Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Mega Mall (0/7)

Battle Pass challenges

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles (0/500)

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Paradise Palms (0/1)

Stage 2 of 5: Land at Neo Tilted (0/1)

Stage 3 of 5: Land at Mega Mall (0/1)

Stage 4 of 5: Land at Pleasant Park (0/1)

Stage 5 of 5: Land at Junk Junction (0/1)

Stage 2 of 5: Land at Neo Tilted (0/1) Stage 3 of 5: Land at Mega Mall (0/1) Stage 4 of 5: Land at Pleasant Park (0/1) Stage 5 of 5: Land at Junk Junction (0/1) Use a volcano vent, air vent and a zipline in a single match (0/3)

Eliminations outside of named locations (0/5)

Apply 400 Shields -- 5 Battle Stars

Shields are absolutely essential to survive a match in Fortnite. Shield potions are a more common item, while the Chug Jug gives the most shields at one time. Players can also chip away at this challenge by collecting mushrooms found across the island.

Epic Games

Where to visit 3 different clocks -- 5 Battle Stars

There are multiple clocks found on the island, but some players appear to be having issues with certain ones that won't count in this challenge. So far, there are four clocks players can visit to finish this task. In Junk Junction, there is a corner with a clock on the ground that players will have to stand on in order to have it count. East of Fatal Fields in Paradise Palms is a sundial on a mountain. Neo Tilted has a digital clock tower in the southwest section. Sunny Steps has a sundial-looking clock that looks almost like a smiley face in the center that will also count toward the challenge. Check the map below for the locations.

Epic Games

How to eliminate 7 opponents in Snobby Shores or Mega Mall -- 10 Battle Stars

Of the two locations, Mega Mall will have more players available to eliminate as the new areas tend to be the busiest spots. If you stop here at the start of a match, it's vital to find a weapon quickly. Once you have a weapon, taking down other players scrambling to get their own gun will be easy. Snobby Shores will be less busy, but more chests will be available to gear up and eliminate whoever else shows up.

How to deal 200 damage to opponents with Assault Rifles -- 10 Battle Stars

Assault Rifles are easy to find, and luckily, they can do good damage from almost any distance. Getting up close and personal will quickly rack up the 200 points or keep your distance to build up those numbers.

Land at Paradise Palms, Neo Tilted, Mega Mall, Pleasant Park and Junk Junction -- 5 Battle Stars

This challenge is straight forward. Simply plan to land at Paradise Palms, Neo Tilted, Mega Mall, Pleasant Park and Junk Junction in different matches.

Epic Games

Usa a volcano vent, air vent and a zipline in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

Volcano vents are found all around Pressure Plant while air vents are primarily located in Neo Tilted, Mega Mall or on sky platforms. As for the ziplines, they can be found around the northwest, northeast and southwest parts of the island. The ideal strategy is to start off west of Sunny Steps where a zipline will take you straight down to the volcano. Search for a volcano vent and make a beeline to Mega Mall for an air vent.

How to complete 5 eliminations outside of named locations -- 10 Battle Stars

While most of the action early in the match takes place in named locations, when the storm begins to close in, players will have to move from those spots. As they travel away from the storm circle, you can rack up eliminations for this challenge, making this task easy to complete as long as you can survive late into the match.

14 Days of Summer Challenges

Epic on Monday revealed the start date for the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer event. Starting on Tuesday, players got access to new challenges, limited time modes (LTMs) and unvaulted weapons each day. One of the LTMs returning for 14 Days of Summer is the John Wick's Bounty mode that came out around the time of the release of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.

Data miners found the 14 Days of Summer challenges in the v9.30 update released last Tuesday. Completing challenges will earn players sprays, toys and other in-game content.

Dance at 6 different beach parties

Added at the start of the 14 Days of Summer were several beach party spots across the map. Contrary to the name, these beach parties are not at all near the beach. Be on the lookout for umbrellas, balloons and folding chairs indicating the party. The map below will show the six locations. Head over to each one, do a dance and you'll receive the Dive In emote.

Epic Games

Bounce a giant beach ball in 5 different matches

There are three giant beach balls on the island. One is just south of The Block, another is west of Dusty Divot and the third is on the northwest road in Paradise Palms. Bouncing a ball simply means run up to it and bump it. Hopefully, you'll get their first before other players bounce the ball farther away. A new summer-themed loading screen is the prize for those players who complete the challenge.

Epic Games

5 Eliminations with the daily unvaulted weapon or a Drumgun

Each day of 14 Days of Summer will have another weapon unvaulted. So far it's been the Quad Launcher, Burst Assault Rifle and the Light Machine Gun, but they're only available for 24 hours. Find one of these weapons or the Drumgun then take out five other players to complete this challenge and receive the Water Balloon.

Thank the Bus Driver and finish Top 20 in 5 different matches

The latest 14 Days of Summer challenge require players to be polite before they go out and kick some ass. Fortnite season 5 added the option for players to thank the driver of the Battle Bus before jumping out. For this challenge, you will have to thank the bus driver and shoot for a top 20 finish in five matches. If going solo is too tough then players can join a squad for a better chance. The reward for completing this challenge is the Perfect Blend emoji.

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10 and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

01: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

02: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6

03: Accessible by using the Skull Trooper Emoji at the western most point

06: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

07: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

08: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

11: Found beneath a circling jungle parrot

12: Accessible by using the Nana Nana Spray inside a molten tunnel

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

14: Found within an RV park

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

19: Accessible with the Vega outfit inside a spaceship building

20: Found at the center of any of the first three storm circles

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker

31: Found at a meteor crater overlook

32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant

43: Accessible by wearing the Nana Cape Back Bling inside a Banana Stand

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus

48: Accessible by using the Vox Pickaxe to smash the gnome beside a mountain top throne

49: Found in Trog's ice cave

50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

51: Accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely's Banana Stand

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

58: Accessible by using the Sad Trombone Emote at the north end of Snobby Shores

59: Accessible with Durrr! Emoji inside Pizza Pit restaurant

60: Accessible with Sign Spinner Emote in front of the happy Oink restaurant

61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall

62: Accessible with the Stratus outfit within an abandoned mansion

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

65: Found in a basement budget movie set

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times

68: Found within a snowy town bookshop

69: Found inside a stone pig building

70: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrails

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below

77: Found within a trackside taco shop

78: Found within a Ranger tower overlooking a drained lake

79: Found within an arcade

80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times

88: Found somewhere within map location J3.

89: Accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times

91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lava fall

95: Found at a Solar Panel Array in the Jungle

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

98: Found within a Viking longhouse

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

100: Found on the highest floor of the tallest building in Neo Tiilted

For those who don't want to wait for all 100 Fortbytes to be revealed, one Fortnite data miner discovered what the complete image will look like.

would appreciated to be credited if used <3 pic.twitter.com/6ZHrWygfpH — RISE. 👑 (@fortrisen) June 18, 2019

The image shows Bunker Jonesy, one of the skins introduced in season 9, drawing images from previous events in the game including the meteor shower, the volcano erupting and a giant cube, all of which were used to end a season. Off to the right near his foot appears to be the Polar Peak beast that is causing destruction on the island this season. More importantly, Jonesy appears to be covering a drawing that's likely the big event to end Fortnite season 9.

Utopia Challenges

As in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season. The reward for all the work is the Utopia skin.

Epic Games/Screenshot by CNET

When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9, week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

Epic Games

For Fortnite season 9, week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Epic Games

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

Epic Games

As in week 2's Utopia loading screen, week 4's image provides players a clue of where to get a Fortbyte rather than Battle Star. Players on the search for Forbyte #91 will need to visit Paradise Palms. Off the main street in the area is a storefront where the "D" and "I" are on the map. Look for a bench near the road and Fortbyte #91 should appear.

Name: "Scimitar"

Description: "Razor sharp and battle ready."

Rarity: Rare



Name: "Sandstorm"

Description: "Timeless Warrior"

Rarity: Rare



Male/Female Skins in this -> pic.twitter.com/FObkzhuiQr — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 22, 2019

Epic Games

Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.

Epic Games

That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. If all challenges for the week have been completed, a hidden Battle star will appear.

Epic Games

Week 6's Utopia loading screen, called Sure Shot, is a clue for Fortbye #02. When players complete all of the challenges for the week, they will unlock the new image with the description: "Only the best snipers can take out a holo-clock tower lamp from the rooftops of Neo Tilted."

Epic Games

Players can find Fortbyte #02 at the holo-clock tower in Neo Tilted without needing to complete all of the week's challenges.

6/16/19



• UNLOCKED: Fortbyte #2 - Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6. pic.twitter.com/uZRJvoehId — Scenario (@iScenario) June 16, 2019

For week 7, players who complete all the challenges will receive a new Utopia loading screen with a clue to a hidden Battle Star.

To find this hidden Battle Star, head to Pressure Plant and look for a building with a metal staircase on the outside. The Battle Star will be under the staircase, but it will only appear if you completed all the week 7 challenges.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup on July 26-28. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April, and finals will take place in New York with a prize pool of $30 million.

Originally published on June 27.

Update, June 28: Adds Days of Summer challenge and Fortbyte #62.