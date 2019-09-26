Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find bullseyes to land on

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games has changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of daily challenges, there are Limited Time Mission Objectives that unlock a new objective every day. Weekly challenges are now simply the Battle Pass Missions, which, as the name states, are available for season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in Fortnite's new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges is completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, though at a higher difficulty.

Bullseye challenges

Epic Games

Land on different Bullseyes

This week, multiple bullseyes are on the island for players to land on. The big, red bullseyes easy to see from the air, and it's just a matter of touching down on one to complete the challenge. See the map below on where to find the bullseyes.

Epic Games

Hit 50 Weak Points while harvesting

When harvesting materials from trees, cars and so on, there are weak spots indicated with blue circles with a red center on the object. Players will have to move their crosshairs accordingly to hit these weak spots. Players will likely hit these accidentally when harvesting, but focusing on these weak points will help speed up this challenge.

Get an elimination with a Sniper Rifle

Simple enough. Find a sniper rifle and take out another player.

Hit easy firing range target

There are four firing ranges on the island with multiple targets at different distances from the indicated starting position. Find one, stand at the platform near the firing range sign and for this challenge, shoot the closest one. The map below will show the locations of the firing ranges.

Epic Games

Complete the skydiving course over Fatal Fields after jumping from the Battle Bus

Above Fatal Fields are a series of glowing rings. For this challenge, players will have to fall through the rings in order in order to complete the skydiving course. One way to help complete this task in one shot is to redeploy the glider in between rings to easily maneuver from one to the next.

Hit 10 Headshots

Headshots are self-explanatory. How to complete this challenge will depend on weapon choice. A player can get multiple headshots with an SMG up close or take their time by eliminating players with headshots from a distance using a sniper rifle.

Destroy 2 Loot Carriers from 50m away

Loot Carriers were added in season 9 and can be found in Hot Spots, which are points of interests with gold lettering at the start of the match. These flying weapon caches are only found in these locations and when destroyed, will release weapons and items. An important part of this challenge is that players will have to keep their distance as destroying a Loot Carrier up close will not count.

Bullseye prestige challenges

Hit five consecutive Weak Points while harvesting

As explained above, Weak Points are blue targets that appear when harvesting. This task requires players to hit five in a row. Ideally, players will want to pick a larger object such as a wall or shipping container and take their time when harvesting to make sure they hit the Weak Points.

Destroy Loot Carriers from 100m away

This will take a keen eye. Land at a hot spot and look for a carrier. Judging 100m is not that easy to do so be generous with your distance. Players will want a sniper rifle or an assault rifle to shoot down a carrier from that far off.

Hit 3 headshots in a single match

Again, completing this challenge will depend on weapon choice. Getting up close to enemies and using an SMG could result in multiple headshots at a cost of putting yourself at risk. Using a sniper rifle from a distance will be safer but more difficult.

Hit hard firing range target

Visit any of the four ranges and proceed to shoot the target farthest away. Make sure to bring a sniper rifle.

Complete the skydiving course over Dusty Depot after jumping from the Battle Bus

Like the other course, you'll find it above Dusty Depot. Take your time by redeploying your glider to make sure you hit all the rings.

Hit 3 headshots with a Scoped weapon

Assault rifles and sniper rifles tend to have a scope. Since players will be using a scope, it's best to keep a distance in order to get a headshot.

Land a Bottle Flip on a target near a giant fish, llama, or pig

Unlike the other challenges for week 10, this task request players to reach a certain Battle Pass tier in order to complete it. The Bottle Flip is a toy unlocked at Tier 37. Once unlocked, players will need to equip the toy before a match and head to three spots that can be found at the map below. Once at these spots, look for the giant fish, llama or pig and activate the toy to complete the challenge.

Epic Games

Ready or Not challenges

Epic Games

These missions will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Search 3 Supply Drops

5 SMG Eliminations

Land at Polar Peak or Moisty Palms in 3 different matches

Deal 500 damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents

Gain 250 health

Search 5 Chests in a single match

Visit Dusty Depot and Pleasant Park in the same match

Welcome to Gotham City challenges

Epic Games

Fortnite X Batman started Saturday and has its own set of Batman-themed challenges that are available until Oct. 1. The reward for completing all the tasks is the Catwoman glider.

Deal 250 damage to opponents with an Explosive Batarang

Explosive Batarangs are one of the two new items available during the Fortnite X Batman event. Batarangs can be found all across the island and act as grenades. Find some and throw them at other players to rack up the damage for this task.

Light up three different Bat Signals outside of Gotham City

Epic Games

Players can visit the mini-Gotham City to see an activated Bat Signal, but for this challenge, they'll need to find the other signals found outside of the new zone. Get close to one to see the activation prompt and activate three to complete the challenge. See the map below on where to find them.

Epic Games

Use a Batman Grapnel Gun in three different matches

Like the Explosive Batarang, the Grapnel Gun is found across the map during this event. Batman's trademark item will zip players to whatever spot the grappling hook connects to.

Defuse Joker gas canisters found in three different named locations

It wouldn't be a proper Batman crossover without the Joker. Gas canisters decorated by the Joker are found in the various points of interest on the island. Keep your ears open for the beeping that lets you know one is nearby.

Deal any damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a Batman Grapnel Gun

A simple task. Use the Grapnel Gun and make sure to take a shot at any players nearby.

Light a Bat Signal, use a Batman Grapnel Gun and deal any damage with an Explosive Batarang

Another straightforward challenge. The only difficult part is to get both the Grapnel Gun and Explosive Batarang in a match, since they're hard-to-find items.

Secret Battle Stars

Rewards for completing challenges include new loading screens that offer a hint to a hidden Battle Star located somewhere on the island. These stars won't appear unless you've completed all the challenges for the week.

Epic Games

The hint in this screen is the scratching above the character's head, which shows D2, D3, E2, E3. This represents a particular spot on the map, which is to the southeast of the Block. Look for a patch of dirt on a hill, and if you've completed all of the challenges for week 1, the hidden Battle Star will appear.

Epic Games

The week 2 loading screen's hint is in the top left of the image. The knife and fork represent the holes in the ground with similar shapes found between Fatal Fields and Salty Springs. The hidden Battle Star is between the two holes and will appear once all of the week 2 challenges are done.

Epic Games

Epic Games

Week 3's loading screen features the Leftovers, and the secret to finding this Battle Star is the bus in the background.

Epic Games

On the truck is the mascot of the Softdeez ice cream shop. The shop is found across the street from the racetrack in Paradise Palms. If you completed all the challenges, the star will appear.

Epic Games

The clue in the week 4 loading screen is a little hard to see unless you increase the size of the image.

Epic Games

The stone at the right corner of the image shows four coordinates: I2, I3, J2 and J3. This spot is to the northeast of Sunny Steps. Walking to that location with all of the week's challenges completed will trigger the appearance of the hidden Battle Star.

Epic Games

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.