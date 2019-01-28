Fortnite is down

Epic Games

If you're trying to sign in to Fortnite right now, you might run into some trouble.

It appears servers for the biggest video game in the world, which raked in a cool $2.4 billion in 2018, are currently unavailable.

We’re aware that players are experiencing issues when attempting to use Epic Games services. We’re currently working on a resolution and will keep you updated. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2019

"We have identified an issue with logins and some players may have trouble connecting to Epic Games services. We will keep you updated as we work towards a resolution," reads Epic Games' Fortnite status page.

According to the status page, service for the game went down at 5:51 p.m. PT on January 28.

The status page also shows Fortnite's "Game Services" and "Login" are experiencing a Major Outage, in addition to the Epic Games store. As for the cause of the outage, that point is currently unclear but we've reached out to Epic Games for comment.

This is a developing story.

