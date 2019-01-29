Fortnite adds iPhone and Android controller support

Oliver Padilla/CNET

Epic Games stealthily delivered long-awaited support for controllers on iOS and Android to its hit online shooter Fortnite, with the 7.30 patch rolled out Tuesday. The patch includes MFi compatibility for iPhone and iPad, and also begins its rollout of 60Hz refresh-rate support on Android.

Epic's suggested Bluetooth options for Android include the SteelSeries Stratus XL, Gamevice, Xbox One wireless, Razer Raiju and Moto Gamepad. You can probably add SteelSeries' new Stratus Duo to that list. For iOS, the company suggests the SteelSeries Nimbus and Gamevice.

The first Android phones to get the 60Hz refresh are the US version of the Galaxy Note 9, the Huawei Honor View 20 and the Honor Mate 20 X.