First Avatar 2 images debut at CES 2020

It feels like Avatar 2 has been in the works forever. It almost feels like an illusion by now, so If you at any point in the last 11 years (since the first movie's release in 2009) predicted we'd get our first glimpse of the sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster alongside an Avatar-inspired Mercedes-Benz concept car, I have very good news for you.

The above photos are our first peek at Avatar 2, and they were unveiled during Mercedes-Benz' CES 2020 keynote in Las Vegas on Monday.

I never saw the first Avatar, but apparently these are scenes from the next one. Enjoy. #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/RcyjULiL7F — Steven Ewing (@stevenewing) January 7, 2020

You can check out the insane Avatar-inspired car in the video below.

Avatar, as you may or may not recall, was released in 2009 to huge commercial success. Riding (or maybe even creating) the 3D wave, it made $2.79 billion and was, until Avengers: Endgame came out last year, the top-grossing film ever. Cameron in 2010 said he planned to make an Avatar 2 and 3, with 2014 and 2015 being the release windows for the respective sequels.

Obviously, that didn't happen.

Cameron is planning not one, not two, but four Avatar sequels. Avatar 2 is (obviously) the first of these, and is slated for a December 2021 release date. Avatar 5 is planned to end the series in 2027, nearly two decades after the first movie was released.

The movies have been delayed for various reasons. As two sequels swelled into four, Cameron talked about the complexities of shooting multiple movies at once. He even bought 2,500 acres of land in New Zealand just to shoot the films. Most recently, the films were delayed again when Disney bought Fox, the studio behind Avatar.