CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 unveils logo Impossible Pork SpaceX Starlink launch New Mutants trailer Samsung Neon Australia Fires

First Avatar 2 images debut at CES 2020

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new images alongside its Avatar-inspired concept car.

pandora

Pandora still looks good after 11 years. 

 Disney
This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

It feels like Avatar 2 has been in the works forever. It almost feels like an illusion by now, so If you at any point in the last 11 years (since the first movie's release in 2009) predicted we'd get our first glimpse of the sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster alongside an Avatar-inspired Mercedes-Benz concept car, I have very good news for you.

enp7lbhvuaesn8v

Four shots were shown at Mercedes-Benz' CES 2020 keynote.

 Disney
enp7lbguyaisdl2

Avatar 2 is slated for a December 2021 release date. 

 Disney

The above photos are our first peek at Avatar 2, and they were unveiled during Mercedes-Benz' CES 2020 keynote in Las Vegas on Monday.

You can check out the insane Avatar-inspired car in the video below.

Avatar, as you may or may not recall, was released in 2009 to huge commercial success. Riding (or maybe even creating) the 3D wave, it made $2.79 billion and was, until Avengers: Endgame came out last year, the top-grossing film ever. Cameron in 2010 said he planned to make an Avatar 2 and 3, with 2014 and 2015 being the release windows for the respective sequels.

Obviously, that didn't happen.

Cameron is planning not one, not two, but four Avatar sequels. Avatar 2 is (obviously) the first of these, and is slated for a December 2021 release date. Avatar 5 is planned to end the series in 2027, nearly two decades after the first movie was released.

See also

The movies have been delayed for various reasons. As two sequels swelled into four, Cameron talked about the complexities of shooting multiple movies at once. He even bought 2,500 acres of land in New Zealand just to shoot the films. Most recently, the films were delayed again when Disney bought Fox, the studio behind Avatar.

Now playing: Watch this: James Cameron tells us about Avatar 2 and the outrageous...
14:15

CES 2020