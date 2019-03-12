In 2017, Mozilla experimented with a service that let you transfer 1GB files by sharing a web address with the recipient. Firefox Send is now out of testing and boasts a magnified 2.5GB file-size limit if you log into your Firefox account.

Firefox Send is handy for those moments when you need to share video, audio or photo files that can be too big to squeeze into an email attachment.

Other services, like Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and WeTransfer, already exist. But if you don't already subscribe to them, those services can be a hassle. Firefox Send gets around that issue, at least for files 1GB of smaller. (To get the maximum 2.5GB file size, you'll have to set up a Firefox account.)

Firefox Send, which will also be available as an Android app, illustrates one of Mozilla's efforts to diversify beyond the Firefox browser. The nonprofit organization, whose mission is to empower people online and protect privacy, has also been engaged with net neutrality politics, Facebook privacy and other issues.

Though the number of users is gradually dwindling, Mozilla launched a Firefox rejuvenation project called Firefox Quantum that has sped up the browser. Firefox Send dovetails with that project, an adjacent effort to offer services to members to advance Mozilla's mission.

Mozilla touts Firefox Send as focusing on privacy and uses encryption to protect files. "Since nothing lingers in the cloud, your personal information stays private," Mozilla said in an Firefox Send explanatory video.

Firefox Send files are available for up to seven days and can be password-protected. You can also limit the number of times they're downloaded.