Find My now can track non-Apple products like bikes, headphones

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple is growing its Find My network to include devices made by third-party companies, including Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof, the tech giant said in a Wednesday press release.

The Find My network tracks hundreds of millions of Apple devices. Now people will be able to keep track of products like VanMoof's S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin's Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds and the Chipolo One Spot item finder (a tracker you can connect to your keys or backpack, for example). More products and accessories will enter the Find My network soon, Apple said in the release.

Third-party products must follow all of Apple's privacy requirements to join the Find My network. Compatible products can be added to the Items tab, and will include a "Works with Apple Find My" badge to alert users, the release said.