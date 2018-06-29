Fallout 76 won't have cross-platform multiplayer because of Sony, says director

Josh Miller/CNET

Want to play Fallout 76 -- the first online multiplayer Fallout game -- with friends across PS4, Xbox and PC? Too bad: Bethesda's Todd Howard told GameStar.de that though he'd like to do it, Sony won't let it happen.

"You cannot do cross-play in 76," he told the publication in a video interview. "We'd really love that but right now we can't."

When GameStar asked why, the answer was remarkably candid: "Sony is not as helpful as everyone would like," he said.

Sony and Bethesda didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bethesda

Very few game developers have been willing to go on the record and say that Sony's selfish business decision is the only barrier to playing games across PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, but the tide is beginning to turn.

First, there was Rocket League.

"We're literally at the point where all we need is the go-ahead on the Sony side and we can, in less than a business day, turn it on and have it up and working no problem. It'd literally take a few hours to propagate throughout the whole world, so really we're just waiting on the permission to do so," Rocket League VP Jeremy Dunham told IGN in 2016.

Then gaming phenomenon Fortnite showed us just how annoying Sony's policy could be -- when gamers discovered they couldn't log into the Nintendo Switch version if they'd *ever* linked their Epic Games account to a PS4 in the past, much less play with others. That was two weeks ago.

Next, Minecraft drove the message home with an ad that showed Microsoft and Nintendo teaming up to play "better together" -- throwing Sony under the bus yet again, just over a week ago.

The pressure may be getting to Sony -- which gets hammered after every new announcement by gamers who want cross-play.

On Wednesday, PlayStation America CEO Shawn Layden said that Sony is "looking at a lot of the possibilities," but didn't make any promises. We'll see. Fallout 76 director Todd Howard ended his comment by saying "we'll see what happens in the future."

(GameInformer reported the news earlier, using translated quotes. We went back to the original English audio of Howard's comments.)