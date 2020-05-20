Facebook will require temperature checks, masks when its offices reopen

James Martin/CNET

Facebook will require temperature checks, face masks and social distancing measures when it reopens offices to some employees starting in July, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The social media giant will also apparently limit workplace capacity to 25%.

Facebook is outlining to employees globally how it plans to handle reopening offices amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company's outline could be a blueprint for other companies and offer a glimpse of what working conditions await tech employees.

A spokeswoman for Facebook confirmed the information in the Bloomberg report.

Facebook will restrict employee interactions by separating people on multiple shifts, limiting meeting room gatherings, creating 6-foot spaces between workspaces, replacing cafeteria buffets with grab-and-go meals and banning outside visitors, according to Bloomberg.

When not social distancing, staff will reportedly be required to wear masks, and some office locations may require employees to wear masks at all times.

Facebook doesn't intend to test employees for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg, but that decision could change as quicker tests becomes available.

The social media giant announced earlier this month that it will allow some employees to work from home through the end of 2020, but not all staff can do their job remotely. Employees working on hardware, operations and other duties that require a workspace will reportedly be asked to return to the office.

