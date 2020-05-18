Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey extends permanent work from home policy to Square

Sarah Tew/CNET

Jack Dorsey's Square employees are being given the option to work from home permanently. The CEO told workers Monday if they want to continue working remotely once COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines come to an end, they are free to do so. The policy applies to those who can do their jobs from home, but in-office operations and security workers will still be required to go into the office.

"We want employees to be able to work where they feel most creative and productive," a Square spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Squares will be able to work from home permanently, even once offices begin to reopen."

Square doesn't currently have a timeline for when it will reopen its offices.

Dorsey announced the permanent remote work policy for Twitter on May 12, a week after Facebook and Google said they'd allow most of their employees to work from home through the end of this year.