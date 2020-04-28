Googlers to work remotely until at least June 1

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees Tuesday that they'll likely be working remote until "at least" June 1, as first reported from Business Insider. After which, Sundar said in a global staff memo, future returns to office workspaces will be "staggered" and "incremental."

While US states' shelter-in-place orders currently vary in potential length, the memo comes as the San Fransisco Bay Area pandemic lockdown order has been extended through May. Pichai told employees that unique circumstances in each area may govern the company's return policy.

"First, just as we were one of the first companies to move to WFH, we will be equally careful about our transition back to the office," Pichai said in the memo. "There will be no one-size-fits-all approach, and the specific guidance will vary from location to location. Not everyone at a site will go back all at once - expect the return to be staggered and incremental."