Twitter makes work from home a permanent change for some employees

Aytac Unal/Getty Images

Even after lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic are over, some Twitter employees might not be headed back to the office. The company on Tuesday said some workers who want to continue working from home can do so permanently.

Twitter employees were notified of the change in an email from CEO Jack Dorsey, according BuzzFeed News, which earlier reported the news.

"We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere," said a Twitter spokesperson. "The past few months have proven we can make that work."

The spokesperson said that with very few exceptions, Twitter offices won't open before September. When they do open, it'll be a gradual process. There will also be no in-person company events for the rest of the year, and business travel before September has been canceled, with very few exceptions. The company will assess 2021 events later this year.

As has been the case with most companies, Twitter employees have been working from home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Last week, Facebook and Google said they'll allow most of their employees to work from home through the end of this year. The decisions by some of the largest companies in Silicon Valley offer a glimpse into how the rest of the tech industry may plan to reopen in the coming months.