Facebook Oversight Board will let you appeal to remove content

Facebook's content oversight board on Tuesday said it will start accepting user appeals over content people want removed from Facebook and Instagram. Previously, the appeal process could only be used to restore content that Facebook had removed from its sites.

The oversight board said the new option -- which comes after someone has exhausted Facebook's appeals process -- is being rolled out today and will be available to all users over the "coming weeks." Not all appeals will be reviewed though, with the board selecting which cases to take on.

The independent board was established last year to make the final call on some of Facebook's most difficult content decisions. So far, the board has overturned a handful of Facebook's moderation decisions in cases involving hate speech, incitement of violence and other thorny topics. The board is currently reviewing Facebook's decision to indefinitely bar former President Donald Trump from posting to his account following the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.