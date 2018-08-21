Facebook is reportedly rating your trustworthiness

Getty Images

Facebook is reportedly rating users' trustworthiness on a scale from zero to one.

The social network developed the ratings system in an effort to fight fake news on its platform, said Tessa Lyons, the product manager in charge of fighting misinformation at Facebook, in an interview with the Washington Post published on Tuesday.

Facebook relies on users flagging problematic content to the company, but Lyons told the Post that some users falsely report content as untrue just because they don't agree with it. The tech giant now takes a user's rating into consideration when battling misinformation.

A low trustworthiness score doesn't entirely determine a person's credibility, Lyons said, and users don't get a single unified score. Instead, the score is reportedly one measurement among thousands of new behavioral clues Facebook considers.

The social network also reportedly monitors which users are more likely to flag others' content as concerning and which users are considered more credible by others.

It's unclear what are all the factors Facebook considers when rating users and whether all users get a score. Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.