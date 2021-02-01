Facebook execs reportedly knew misinformation, calls to violence were growing in Groups

James Martin/CNET

Facebook has accelerated its clampdown on Groups that spread misinformation and call for violence since the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6, but its researchers warned executives that misinformation and calls for violence were rife in major politics Groups last August, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Many of the most active Groups included hateful speech, misinformation, bullying and harassment, data scientists reportedly said. They apparently recommended slowing their growth to a degree that Facebook could address violations.

In November, the company shut down a group with more than 364,000 members for spreading misinformation about voter fraud and put others on probation for consistently violating its community standards.

Facebook saw these measures as temporary and it didn't impose all the restrictions the researchers called for, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.