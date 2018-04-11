CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Facebook's CEO runs circles around the Senate (The 3:59, Ep. 384)

During testimony on Capitol Hill, Mark Zuckerberg talks regulation, ads and Cambridge Analytica.

359384b

 CNET

Here's what we're talking about on Wednesday's 3:59:

Now Playing: Watch this: Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg runs circles around the Senate...
4:50

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg runs circles around the Senate (The 3:59, Ep. 384)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Zuckerberg faces more Cambridge Analytica questions from Congress