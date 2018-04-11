CNET

Here's what we're talking about on Wednesday's 3:59:

Now Playing: Watch this: Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg runs circles around the Senate...

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg runs circles around the Senate (The 3:59, Ep. 384) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher