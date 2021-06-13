Every game Microsoft just said was coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft used its Xbox E3 livestreamed event to talk about most of the games we wanted to hear about: Starfield, Halo Infinite, Stalker 2 and even Diablo II Remastered. Bit what was especially interesting was how many of the games mentioned by the Xbox team at E3 2021 are coming to Xbox Game Pass, the console/PC/cloud game subscription service.

A couple of new games are coming to Game Pass this month, many more are arriving later in 2021. The list Microsoft talked about today includes:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, June 13

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, June 22

Flight Simulator, July 27

The Ascent, July 29

Hades, August 13

Twelve Minutes, August 19

Psychonauts 2, August 25

Aragami 2, September 17

Sable, September 23

Back 4 Blood, October 12

Age of Empires IV, October 28

Forza Horizon 5

Shredders, December

Anacrusis, Fall 2021

Scorn, Fall 2021

Among Us, 2021

Hello Neighbor 2, 2021

The Gunk, 2021

Halo Infinite

And, of course, Bethesda's Starfield should hit Xbox Game Pass November 11, 2022, 17 short months from now.