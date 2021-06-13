Every game Microsoft just said was coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft used its Xbox E3 livestreamed event to talk about most of the games we wanted to hear about: Starfield, Halo Infinite, Stalker 2 and even Diablo II Remastered. Bit what was especially interesting was how many of the games mentioned by the Xbox team at E3 2021 are coming to Xbox Game Pass, the console/PC/cloud game subscription service.
A couple of new games are coming to Game Pass this month, many more are arriving later in 2021. The list Microsoft talked about today includes:
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon, June 13
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, June 22
- Flight Simulator, July 27
- The Ascent, July 29
- Hades, August 13
- Twelve Minutes, August 19
- Psychonauts 2, August 25
- Aragami 2, September 17
- Sable, September 23
- Back 4 Blood, October 12
- Age of Empires IV, October 28
- Forza Horizon 5, November 9
- Shredders, December
- Anacrusis, Fall 2021
- Scorn, Fall 2021
- Among Us, 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2, 2021
- The Gunk, 2021
- Halo Infinite, Holiday 2021
And, of course, Bethesda's Starfield should hit Xbox Game Pass November 11, 2022, 17 short months from now.