Lego Australia

If you like angular vehicles, Lego Australia has you covered with its new Cybertruck competitor.

Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck debuted with much fanfare last week, but it has some issues. It's not available yet. It costs just under $40,000 for the cheapest version. Its supposedly shatterproof windows can be shattered. Perhaps you would like to go the more economical route and embrace Lego's version instead.

Lego Australia shared its vision for a futuristic geometric vehicle on Facebook on Tuesday. "The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof," the toy company wrote.

The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof 😬 Posted by LEGO on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Lego's Cybertruck snark attack features a glowingly photographed Lego brick sitting on a four-wheeled platform. It's simple. It's cheap. You can build one for yourself.

Just don't try to pit your Lego truck against a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war test. The plastic-brick-on-wheels can repel bare feet with ease, but it doesn't have much in the way of torque or towing capacity.