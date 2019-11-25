Tesla boss Elon Musk has been tweeting regularly about Cybertruck since it was unveiled last Thursday. After saying the company had 146,000 orders for the electric pickup truck on Saturday, he suggested the following that the number jumped to 200,000.
Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Elon Musk hints that Tesla has 200,000 Cybertruck orders
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.