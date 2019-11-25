Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV LA Auto Show 2019 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Elon Musk hints that Tesla has 200,000 Cybertruck orders

His tweet suggested interest in the futuristic electric pickup truck is charging up, despite a messy unveiling.

Tesla Cybertruck promo

Orders for Tesla's Cybertruck have hit 200,000, CEO Elon Musk suggested.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been tweeting regularly about Cybertruck since it was unveiled last Thursday. After saying the company had 146,000 orders for the electric pickup truck on Saturday, he suggested the following that the number jumped to 200,000.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.

