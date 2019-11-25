Elon Musk hints that Tesla has 200,000 Cybertruck orders

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been tweeting regularly about Cybertruck since it was unveiled last Thursday. After saying the company had 146,000 orders for the electric pickup truck on Saturday, he suggested the following that the number jumped to 200,000.

200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

