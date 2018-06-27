Elgato rebrands as Eve to focus on HomeKit products

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Elgato Eve product line already has a number of smart home sensors designed to work with Apple's HomeKit smart home platform. As of Wednesday, Elgato Systems will focus exclusively on its HomeKit-centric smart home line and will rebrand as Eve Systems.

Before developing smart home products, Elgato first became known for video game accessories. That branch of the company, and the Elgato name, have been sold to Corsair -- another manufacturer of gaming peripherals.

You might already have a couple of products in the Elgato Eve product line. Eve Room measures temperature and humidity. Eve Degree tracks the weather. Eve Energy is a smart plug. The newly branded Eve Systems will supposedly have several new products to show off at the upcoming IFA tech show in Berlin.

Elgato Systems founder, Markus Fest, will be the CEO of the new Eve Systems. In the press release announcing the change, Fest said, "The [Elgato] brand has been with us for almost 20 years and we are obviously a little sad to see it go, but Corsair is a fantastic company and will be a great new home for Elgato. At the same time our Eve product line will benefit from a focused team and a dedicated organization."

We've liked but not loved the Elgato Eve products we've reviewed thus far. We'll see if the refined focus can help Eve Systems elevate their smart product line.