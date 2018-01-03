Apple's space-gray keyboards go for silly prices on eBay

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

What's in a color?

You can buy an Apple Magic keyboard with a numeric keypad for $129 (£129, AU$179), but it comes in the company's usual shade of silver with white keys. Boring. Truly classy Mac owners want the rarest of animals: a space-gray keyboard, trackpad and mouse that only comes bundled with a $5,000 iMac Pro. For that, they'll have to empty their pockets on eBay.

The iMac Pro arrived in mid-December, and since then a few of the peripherals have popped up on eBay, separated from the original systems. A space-gray keyboard sold on Dec. 31 for $285 (£210, AU$360) while a set that included a mouse and black lightning cable topped out at $635 (£470, AU$810) on the same day.

But it doesn't end there. Boing Boing took note of a trio of space-gray peripherals, including a trackpad, that ended on a bid of $1,525 (£1,130, AU$1,945) on Tuesday. You could buy a whole iMac system for that much, though it would come with a thoroughly plebeian silver keyboard.

There is a twist to that bonkers eBay sale price. The seller, bfriedland174, relisted the keyboard set Wednesday and told me the high bidder for the first auction turned out to be a scammer. "I think it's a pattern I'm going to be seeing a lot of with this niche product," bfriendland174 said.

There is a limit to the madness. A different seller tried to hawk a space-gray set for $2,499 (half the price of the iMac Pro) and received exactly zero bids, so at least we know there's a line even space-gray enthusiasts apparently won't cross.