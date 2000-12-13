EarthLink boosts privacy efforts with new exec

Internet service provider EarthLink on Wednesday named Les Seagraves as its chief privacy officer. In doing so, it joins a growing group of Internet, software and computer companies that have established such a position to answer criticism by consumers and advocacy groups, who say technology companies aren't doing enough to protect their private information.

Last month, industry heavyweight IBM picked Harriet P. Pearson to be its chief privacy officer. The company said that Pearson will articulate and develop its privacy policy for employees and customers. She is also expected to work with software and technology groups to ensure that all parties adhere to IBM's privacy standards.

The federal government is also looking to make a similar appointment. Congress is considering proposals for a government-wide chief information officer to manage information and technology policies.

An uproar over the handling of private information by high-profile companies such as DoubleClick and RealNetworks has sparked a number of lawsuits. Suits also have been filed against failed Web businesses Living.com and Toysmart, charging that the companies sold or tried to sell customers' private information.

EarthLink's naming of a chief privacy officer is part of its efforts to protect customers' private information, the company said. Related activities include the filtering of unsolicited email, or spam, and the work of a network-abuse prevention team.

Seagraves will review and revise the company's privacy policy, head a privacy council made up of EarthLink employees, conduct audits of computer systems and practices, and ensure education materials are provided to customers. The Atlanta-based company says it has some 4.6 million subscribers.

Seagraves joined the sales division of EarthLink's predecessor, MindSpring, in October 1995, leaving a private law practice. He helped create MindSpring's customer service department in 1996 and joined the legal department after MindSpring and EarthLink merged in February of this year.