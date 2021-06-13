E3 2021 trailers you need to see: Halo Infinite, Guardians of the Galaxy, Forza and more

If there's one thing E3is good for, it's video game trailers. Forza Horizon 5? Trailer. New Final Fantasy game? Trailer! Halo Infinite? Multiple trailers! In this article you'll find all the worthwhile trailers from E3, from events including Microsoft & Bethesda's showcase, Square Enix Presents, Summer Game Fest and Ubisoft Forward.
Note that the show is far from over, as E3 still has Nintendo Direct to go.
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite (multiplayer)
Guardians of the Galaxy
Forza Horizon 5
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins
Starfield
The Outer Worlds 2
Babylon's Fall
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora
Death Stranding Director's Cut
Elden Ring
Evil Dead: The Game
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope
Metal Slug Tactics
Rainbow Six Extraction
Salt & Sacrifice
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
