E3 2018: All the must see trailers from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda and more

It's been a huge week for video games. In particular it's been a huge week for video game trailers. There was a lot of them. We've tried to collect all the most interesting ones for your general consumption.
Enjoy!
Sony
Control
Death Stranding
Kingdom Hearts 3
Spider-man
Ghost of Tsushima
The Last of Us Part II
Deracine
Microsoft
Halo Infinite
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Gears of War 5
Forza Horizon 4
Cyberpunk 2077
Metro Exodus
Dying Light 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Session
Crackdown 3
We Happy Few
Battletoads
Captain Spirit
Jump Force
Gears POP!
Devil May Cry 5
TUNIC
Nintendo
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure
Super Mario Party
Fortnite
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
DAEMON X MACHINA
Overcooked 2
Octopath Traveler
EA
Anthem
Battlefield 5
FIFA 19
Sea of Solitude
Unravel Two
Command & Conquer: Rivals
Madden NFL 19
Ubisoft
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
The Division 2
Transference
Skull & Bones
Beyond Good & Evil 2
Trials Rising
