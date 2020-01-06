Lenovo made a laptop styled like a Ducati motorbike

Lenovo

CES 2020

Lenovo's branding can be seen on Ducati's racing bikes and rider uniforms, but now the two companies are switching it up. Ducati's branding will appear on a special edition Lenovo 14-inch laptop: the Lenovo Ducati 5.

The premium, limited edition Lenovo Ducati 5 laptop mimics the look of Ducati's motorbikes with its sleek lines, razor-thin bezels and metallic color. The laptop boasts a red, wraparound racing stripe inspired by one of the Panigale street bikes, and instead of Lenovo's traditional circular air holes, honeycomb-shaped air vents match Ducati's Monster frames. Lenovo says the laptop will also come with a carrying sleeve that features a Ducati shield along with special stitching that matches the detailing on Ducati's bike seats.

Not only does the Lenovo Ducati 5 look like a motorbike, Lenovo says the laptop will perform like one too, with its "lightning fast" 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 8GB of memory and 1TB SSD for storage. A fingerprint reader is included, supported by Windows Hello for fast and easy log-ins. Lenovo also says the Ducati 5 will hit up to 12 hours of battery life and features a rapid-charge option for "speedy pit stops."

The limited edition laptop should be available in April in select markets, excluding North America, starting at 900 euros. That converts to roughly $1,004, AU$1,444 or £767.