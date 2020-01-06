Lenovo made a laptop styled like a Ducati motorbike

Lenovo's branding can be seen on Ducati's racing bikes and rider uniforms, but now the two companies are switching it up. Ducati's branding will appear on a special edition Lenovo 14-inch laptop: the Lenovo Ducati 5.
The premium, limited edition Lenovo Ducati 5 laptop mimics the look of Ducati's motorbikes with its sleek lines, razor-thin bezels and metallic color. The laptop boasts a red, wraparound racing stripe inspired by one of the Panigale street bikes, and instead of Lenovo's traditional circular air holes, honeycomb-shaped air vents match Ducati's Monster frames. Lenovo says the laptop will also come with a carrying sleeve that features a Ducati shield along with special stitching that matches the detailing on Ducati's bike seats.
Not only does the Lenovo Ducati 5 look like a motorbike, Lenovo says the laptop will perform like one too, with its "lightning fast" 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 8GB of memory and 1TB SSD for storage. A fingerprint reader is included, supported by Windows Hello for fast and easy log-ins. Lenovo also says the Ducati 5 will hit up to 12 hours of battery life and features a rapid-charge option for "speedy pit stops."
The limited edition laptop should be available in April in select markets, excluding North America, starting at 900 euros. That converts to roughly $1,004, AU$1,444 or £767.
