Holy crap! Ducati's Streetfighter V4 looks as fast as it does mean

Ducati's Streetfighter V4 is meant to be, in all ways, a shot across the bow of Aprilia, which has long been the only player in the V4 hyper-naked bike segment. The Tuono is a wild machine but one that's surprisingly easy to ride, while Ducati's Streetfighter prototype seems like it might be anything but, at least in prototype form.

While the rider-friendliness of the Streetfighter has yet to be established, one thing is extremely clear from the video of the Streetfighter testing that Ducati released on Thursday ahead of its assault on Pikes Peak -- it's fast. Really, really fast.

We don't know a ton about the Streetfighter yet, apart from the fact that it's based directly on the completely batty V4 Panigale superbike, only with less bodywork and naked bike-specific aero. We imagine that the Streetfighter might give up a few of the superbike's 215 horsepower up top for a fatter midrange, as is common with this style of motorcycle, but that's just speculation at this point.

What we do know for sure is that the Streetfighter's attempt at setting a speed record during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is going to be loud and scary, and that's why I'm going to Colorado to check it out in person.