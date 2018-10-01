Do you still trust Facebook after this latest breach? (The 3:59, Ep. 466)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Facebook on Friday disclosed a new data breach affecting 50 million users.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk agrees to step down as chairman and pay fines in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC sued Musk over a tweet he sent out in August that inaccurately claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private.
- California passes stringent net neutrality rules. The Justice Department is now suing the state over the new regulations.
