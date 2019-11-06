Disney has laid out a vast catalog of new and classic movies and shows you'll be able to stream with the launch of its Netflix competitor, Disney Plus. At launch on Nov. 12 in the US, Disney Plus will include new Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar as well as a trove of legacy titles.

The service will boast 300 movie titles on day one, and that'll grow to more than 500 (100 of them being "recent" theatrical film releases) in the first year, as well as 7,500 episodes of TV. Disney has even indicated it would revive nostalgic Fox franchises including a Home Alone reboot on Disney Plus.

With the massive libraries of Disney -- and, now 21st Century Fox -- as candidates for the service, what do we know will be included?

Overall, we know that Disney Plus will be an exclusive streaming home for all of Disney's theatrical releases in 2019 and beyond, starting with Captain Marvel at launch. Disney on Wednesday surprised Marvel fans by announcing mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame will also be available to stream at launch on Nov. 12, a month earlier than planned. And you can count on Disney Plus to be the exclusive place to stream the rest of Disney's theatrical slate going forward too, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2, The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and so on.

It will also have original series and movies exclusive to its service. The live-action, big-budget Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian is probably its most-anticipated launch title. We'll also be getting Marvel original shows with stories tightly integrated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and starring the same actors as the films. We'll also see a Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising his role sometime down the line.

In October, Disney Plus' social accounts went on a bender showing off "basically everything coming to Disney Plus" on launch day. An epic Twitter thread claimed to include every show and movie that would be available at launch, a three-hour-plus "trailer" on YouTube showed mini-clips of almost all those titles.

But availability of the company's huge legacy catalog of movies and shows is less clear because of a web of licensing agreements that have titles tied up on other services during Disney Plus' early years.

And the release timing of many of Disney's originals is hazy. In some cases, the company has announced plans for originals without any indication of when they'll come out: A Lizzie Maquire reboot; a dramedy series Big Shots focused on girls high school basketball starring John Stamos; a comedic puppet talk show Earth to Ned with the Jim Henson Company; an untitled Mickey Mouse documentary; a docu-series about people who "embody the Disney ethos" called People & Places; a project about celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck called simply Wolfgang; and National Geographic documentary Science Fair.

Day one library highlights

The Marvel movies available at launch will be:

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

From Star Wars, the service will launch with all the movies from the first two trilogies:

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Of the latest Star Wars films, Disney Plus will have just The Force Awakens and Rogue One at launch. During the first year of the service, it will add the remaining Star titles, so The Last Jedi, Solo and The Rise of Skywalker will be available to stream before the end of next year.

Disney Plus also will have all Pixar movies, except for Coco, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4. Those last three Pixar movies will be added to Disney Plus in the first year.

In addition, the service will have Avatar, the 2009 blockbuster film, available at launch too.

Day one original shows



The Mandalorian

The first ever live-action Star Wars series stars Pedro Pascal as a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The Mandalorian is written and executive-produced by Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni -- of Star Wars: The Clone Wars -- directing the first episode. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

Forky Asks a Question

Forky, from Toy Story 4, is a craft project built out of trash, so he has a lot of questions about how the world works. This Pixar animated series of 10 shorts will have Forky explore questions like: What is love? What is time? And what is cheese?

SparkShorts

Disney+ will be the exclusive home of SparkShorts, the Pixar Animation Studios short film series designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio.

Pixar IRL

The prank show creates real-life versions of Pixar characters and unleashes them on unsuspecting folks in the real world.

Marvel's Hero Project

The reality series looks at positive change several young people are making in their own communities by dedicating their lives to selfless acts. In Hero Project, Marvel celebrates them as superheroes in the real world.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Sprinkled with meta references, the 10-episode scripted series is set at the real-life East High where the original movie was filmed, and follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical.

Encore!

In a reality series executive produced by Kristen Bell, former castmates of a high school musical re-create their original performance with the help of Broadway's best talent. Part high school reunion, part behind-the-scenes doc, the former students face old friendships and former flames, all while trying to nail choreography. Musicals include The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, Annie and more.

The Imagineering Story

The documentary series chronicles the 65-year history of Walt Disney Imagineering, looking at the people involved in the design, construction and business of Disney theme parks. The series includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from Disney's parks worldwide.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum leads each episode of this reality series by examining a deceptively familiar thing we all love -- like sneakers or ice cream. Goldblum makes disparate connections between science, history and people.

Day one original movies

Lady & The Tramp

A reboot of the 1955 animated classic, Tessa Thompson voices Lady -- a prim and proper house dog -- and Justin Theroux voices Tramp -- a tough but lovable stray. Over the course of a series of adventures, they grow closer and come to understand the true meaning of home. The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons (Darling), Thomas Mann (Jim Dear), Janelle Monae (as the voice of Peg), Yvette Nicole Brown (Aunt Sarah) and Sam Elliot (voice of Trusty).

Noelle

Bill Hader plays Nick Kringle, the first in line to become Santa Claus. As he struggles, his younger sister Noelle, played by Anna Kendrick, enjoys a life without responsibility. But when Nick disappears weeks before Christmas, Noelle must scour the globe to find him and save the Christmas season. Cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine.

Year one library highlights

Within its first year, Disney will have more than 25 original episodic series and more than 10 original movies, documentaries and specials. Combined with library content, Disney Plus will have more than 7,500 series episodes and more than 500 movies, with more than 100 of those films being more recent releases.

Marvel will add at least another six movies (possibly more):

Star Wars will add The Last Jedi, Solo and The Rise of Skywalker over the course of the first year, completing the full library.

And Pixar will add Coco, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4, rounding out its full catalog of films too.

You can also count on every theatrical Disney movie released in 2019 (and beyond) hitting Disney Plus roughly six to 10 months after its debut in theaters.

Year one original shows

Marvel

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Closely tied to events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson character (and his Falcon alter-ego) return as the new Captain America, after elderly Steve Rogers handed off his shield in Endgame. Sebastian Stan's Bucky joins him to fight evil as a duo, and Daniel Bruhl will reprise his role of villain Zemo from Captain America: Civil War in the series.

Hollywood trade publications have leaked other details of the show. It is being written by Malcolm Spellman of Empire, according to Variety, and John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, according to The Wrap. Meanwhile, Kari Skoglan -- known for work on The Handmaid's Tale -- will direct all six of the series' episodes, according to Deadline. Timing: Fall 2020

Marvel's 616

This documentary series explores the intersection between Marvel's stories, characters and creators and the real world. Each documentary will dive into the historical and cultural context to the stories of the Marvel Universe. Timing: Year One

Lamp Life

A prequel of sorts to Bo Peep's return in Toy Story 4, this animated short film answers questions about where Bo was since we last we saw her in Toy Story 2. Timing: Year One

Monsters at Work

Inspired by the characters of Monsters, Inc., the animated series picks up six months after the events of the original film. Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young mechanic who works on the Monsters Inc. facilities team, dreams of working his way up to the Laugh Floor. Returning cast members Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Bob Peterson and Jennifer Tilly will join new cast members Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Stanton. Timing: Year One

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The animated series returns with 12 new episodes exclusively on Disney Plus, bringing back characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padmé Amidala, plus Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. Timing: Year One

Disney

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios is opening its doors to cameras as it never has before, detailing how the voice cast, directors and team of artists created Frozen 2. A multi-episode documentary series, the series will depict the making of one of the most highly-anticipated Disney Animation features ever. Timing: Year One

Be Our Chef

This reality competition hosted by Angela Kinsey invites families from diverse backgrounds to join a Disney-inspired cooking content at Walt Disney World. In each episode, two families will participate in a themed challenge mixing Disney into their family traditions. The finalists will apply what they have learned to create a dish that represents their family in a Disney way. Timing: Year One

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title)

Cinema Relics is an anthology series re-examining beloved films through the props and costumes that made them unique -- drawing from the perspectives of the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors/archives that own them today. Among the films featured in the first eight episodes are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Timing: Year One

Diary of a Female President

Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates middle school en route to becoming the future US president. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Emily Gipson (I Can and I Will) executive produce along with Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Timing: Year One

Magic of Animal Kingdom

This reality series will follow the teams of more than 1,000 animal-care experts, vets and biologists at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park and Epcot's SeaBase aquarium. Timing: Year One

(Re)Connect

Another reality series, each episode of (Re)Connect will show a family disconnecting in order to address a relatable issue and confront the family's dilemma. Timing: Year One

Rogue Trip

Journalist Bob Woodruff travels the world with his 27-year-old son, Mack, focusing on places your average tourist is least likely to venture. Timing: Year One

Shop Class (working title)

This competition series highlights teams of inventive students who design, build and test new contraptions, before a panel of experts rate their work. Timing: Year One

Year one original movies

Howard

A documentary about the Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast lyricist Howard Ashman. Timing: 2020

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title)

Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang come back together in an animated adventure. Phineas and Ferb set across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and spirited away to a far-off planet free of little brothers. Timing: Year One

Stargirl

Based on New York Times best-selling Young Adult novel, this coming-of-age story follows Leo Borlock, an average 16-year-old, who is content to fly under the radar until a new student named Stargirl shows up at his high school. Timing: Year One

Timmy Failure

Based on the book Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, this film tells the story of Timmy, a quirky, deadpan hero, who operates detective agency Total Failure Inc. with his 1,500 pound polar bear partner, Total. Timing: Year One

Togo

Based on a true story, a 1925 Alaskan village rely on one man -- Leonhard Seppala, played by Willem Dafoe -- and his lead sled dog, Togo, to retrieve a diphtheria antitoxin hundreds of miles away across treacherous terrain on the eve of a massive story. Timing: Year One

Year two original shows

Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision in the new Marvel Studios series. Marvel has called the show a "mega event series" for Disney Plus. WandaVision will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. With Bettany returning, the series will presumably address how Vision is revived after his death in Infinity War. It will also include Teyonah Parris playing adult Monica Rambeau, first seen as a child in Captain Marvel.

The events of WandaVision will also lead directly to Scarlet Witch's appearance in the May 2021 theatrical film, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen said WandaVision will be "unlike anything we've done before" at the Comic Con announcement of the show. "It's gonna get weird."

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki, saying it will feature the version of Loki seen in 2012's first Avengers film. Loki appeared to be killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, but Endgame's "time heist" plot showed Loki in 2012 snatching the Tesseract/Space Stone and teleporting away. The Loki series will explain what happened to Hiddleston's character right after that, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said. Hiddleston also said the series version of Loki reflects the mischievous version seen in The Avengers, not the reformed Loki seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel's What If…? -- Summer 2021

Marvel Studios' first animated series takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into alternate realities.

Many actors from the MCU will serve as voice talent, and the casting is already hinting at what storylines What If...? will explore. Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman coming back ensure a Black Panther alternate reality with Jordan's villain Kilmonger. In the Thor corner, the Ragnarok team of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum are all getting back together -- plus Natalie Portman. Another episode will address a Peggy Carter alternate world with Hayley Atwell returning as Peggy and Dominic Cooper reprising young Howard Stark. Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas will voice their Ant-Man roles, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will be showing up too.

A narrator voiced by Jeffrey Wright will serve as a throughline across episodes. Wright's narrator is The Watcher, part of a celestial race that watches over events taking place in the MCU. The Watchers were briefly seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 during Stan Lee's cameo.

Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Hawkeye series will see Jeremy Renner reprise his role as the archer, and feature Kate Bishop, who in the comics becomes the next Hawkeye. Exploring the character's time as Ronin, Renner said, "I get to teach someone else how to be a superhero without superpowers" at a Comic-Con appearance.

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

Diego Luna will reprise his role of rebel spy Cassian Andor in this series set during the formative years of the Rebellion prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as K-2SO with Stephen Schiff (The Americans) as showrunner and executive producer. Timing: Year Two

Earthkeepers (working title)

Earthkeepers is a cinematic documentary series profiling people changing the way we see the animal kingdom: conservationists and the animals they've devoted their careers to studying, some of the planet's most endangered species. Timing: Year Two

Ink & Paint

The documentary series, based on the book of the same name, tells the story of how an unsung workforce of women helped create some of the most beloved animated films of Disney. Timing: Year Two

Day one library, official list from Disney

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)



Pinocchio (1940)

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Fantasia (1940)

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

Dumbo (1941)

Bambi (1942)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Cinderella (1950)

Treasure Island (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

Peter Pan (1953)

The Living Desert (1953)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

The African Lion (1955)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Secrets of Life (1956)

Perri (1957)

Old Yeller (1957)

White Wilderness (1958)

The Sign of Zorro (1958)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

Darby O'Gill and the Little People (1959)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Jungle Cat (1959)

Pollyanna (1960)

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

101 Dalmatians (1961)

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

The Parent Trap (1961)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

Almost Angels (1962)

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)

The Incredible Journey (1963)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

Those Calloways (1965)

The Sound of Music (1965)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

The Jungle Book (1967)

Blackbeard's Ghost (1968)

The Love Bug (1969)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

The Aristocats (1970)

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

The Million Dollar Duck (1971)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

The Biscuit Eater (1972)

Snowball Express (1972)

Robin Hood (1973)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

The Bears and I (1974)

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

Gus (1976)

Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)

Freaky Friday (1977)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

The Rescuers (1977)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

Pete's Dragon (1977)

Candleshoe (1977)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

The Cat From Outer Space (1978)

The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

Spider-Woman (1979)

The Black Hole (1979)

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

Amy (1981)

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

Spider-Man - Series (1981)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

TRON (1982)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Return to Oz (1985)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Casebusters (1986)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

The Christmas Star (1986)

Benji the Hunted (1987)

DuckTales (1987)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

Willow (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Oliver & Company (1988)

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Turner & Hooch (1989)

Cheetah (1989)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Simpsons (1989)

Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

TaleSpin (1990)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

White Fang (1991)

Shipwrecked (1991)

The Rocketeer (1991)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Newsies (1992)

Sister Act (1992)

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)

Goof Troop (1992)

The Little Mermaid - Series (1992)

X-Men - Series (1992)

Aladdin (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

The Sandlot (1993)

Life With Mikey (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Bonkers (1993)

Boy Meets World (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Iron Will (1994)

Blank Check (1994)

Thumbelina (1994)

The Return of Jafar (1994)

The Lion King (1994)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

Iron Man - Series (1994)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Gargoyles (1994)

The Santa Clause (1994)

Spider-Man - Series (1994)

Heavyweights (1995)

Tall Tale (1995)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

A Kid in King Arthur's Court (1995)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

Toy Story (1995) PIXAR

Tom and Huck (1995)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Kazaam (1996)

Jack (1996)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

First Kid (1996)

Quack Pack (1996)

Mighty Ducks - Series (1996)

The Incredible Hulk - Series (1996)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

That Darn Cat (1997)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)

Smart Guy (1997)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

Hercules (1997)

Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Recess (1997)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Flubber (1997)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Silver Surfer (1998)

Belle's Magical World (1998)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

Mulan (1998)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

Brink! (1998)

Hercules - Series (1998)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (1998)

Out of the Box (1998)

Halloweentown (1998)

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (1998)

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998)

I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

A Bug's Life (1998) PIXAR

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

So Weird (1999)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

My Favorite Martian (1999)

Doug's 1st Movie (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Can of Worms (1999)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Smart House (1999)

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Genius (1999)

Spider-Man Unlimited - Series (1999)

Don't Look Under the Bed (1999)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

Annie (1999)

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Horse Sense (1999)

Toy Story 2 (1999) PIXAR

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Up, Up and Away (2000)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

Whispers: An Elephant's Tale (2000)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

Rip Girls (2000)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

Even Stevens (2000)

The Kid (2000)

Ready to Run (2000)

Quints (2000)

The Other Me (2000)

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

Remember the Titans (2000)

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

X-Men: Evolution - Series (2000)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

102 Dalmatians (2000)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

Recess: School's Out (2001)

Motocrossed (2001)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (2001)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Hounded (2001)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

The Jennie Project (2001)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Jumping Ship (2001)

The Poof Point (2001)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001)

Monsters, Inc. (2001) PIXAR

'Twas the Night (2001)

Three Days (2001)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Double Teamed (2002)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Tru Confessions (2002)

The Rookie (2002)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Kim Possible (2002)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Get a Clue (2002)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

The Country Bears (2002)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)

The Scream Team (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Treasure Planet (2002)

You Wish! (2003)

That's So Raven (2003)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure (2003)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)

Piglet's Big Movie (2003)

Right on Track (2003)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Atlantis: Milo's Return (2003)

Finding Nemo (2003) PIXAR

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

Freaky Friday (2003)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Deep Blue (2003)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

The Young Black Stallion (2003)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Teacher's Pet (2004)

Miracle (2004)

The Lion King 1½ (2004)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Home on the Range (2004)

Sacred Planet (2004)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

Phil of the Future (2004)

America's Heart and Soul (2004)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Halloweentown High (2004)

The Incredibles (2004) PIXAR

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Now You See It... (2005)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Mulan II (2005)

Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)

The Pacifier (2005)

Millions (2005)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Ice Princess (2005)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Go Figure (2005)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

Valiant (2005)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Little Einsteins (2005)

Twitches (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

Kronk's New Groove (2005)

High School Musical (2006)

Roving Mars (2006)

The Emperor's New School (2006)

Bambi II (2006)

Eight Below (2006)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Cow Belles (2006)

Hannah Montana (2006)

The Wild (2006)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

Cars (2006) PIXAR

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Read It and Weep (2006)

The Replacements (2006)

Invincible (2006)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes (2006)

Handy Manny (2006)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Flicka (2006)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Jump In! (2007)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

Ratatouille (2007) PIXAR

High School Musical 2 (2007)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

The Game Plan (2007)

Twitches Too (2007)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Snowglobe (2007)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Minutemen (2008)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

College Road Trip (2008)

Iron Man (2008) MCU

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)

Camp Rock (2008)

WALL•E (2008) PIXAR

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning (2008)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Series (2008)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Bolt (2008)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

Dadnapped (2009)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Hatching Pete (2009)

JONAS (2009)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

Easter Island Unsolved (2009)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Skyrunners (2009)

Avatar (2009)

Starstruck (2010)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Toy Story 3 (2010) PIXAR

Den Brother (2010)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Secretariat (2010)

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Great Migrations (2010)

Shake It Up (2010)

Avalon High (2010)

Tangled (2010)

TRON: Legacy (2010)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Wings of Life (Feature) (2011)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

African Cats (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Kickin' It (2011)

Cars 2 (2011) PIXAR

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Jessie (2011)

Brain Games (2011)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

Geek Charming (2011)

The Muppets (2011)

Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! (2011)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

Frenemies (2012)

Lab Rats (2012)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Violetta (2012)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Let It Shine (2012)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Brave (2012) PIXAR

Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Iron Man 3 (2013) MCU

Life Below Zero (2013)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Monsters University (2013) PIXAR

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Super Buddies (2013)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013) MCU

Frozen (2013)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Cloud 9 (2014)

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Bears (2014)

Zapped (2014)

Girl Meets World (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER (2014)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) MCU

Inside Out (2015) PIXAR

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Ant-Man (2015) MCU

Descendants (2015)

Guardians of the Galaxy - Series (2015) MCU

PJ Masks (2015)

The Muppets - Series (2015)

Invisible Sister (2015)

The Lion Guard (2015)

The Good Dinosaur (2015) PIXAR

Wild Yellowstone (2015)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

The Finest Hours (2016)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Zootopia (2016)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

World's Greatest Dogs (2016)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

Finding Dory (2016) PIXAR

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Bizaardvark (2016)

The BFG (2016)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Pete's Dragon (2016)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Milo Murphy's Law (2016)

The Swap (2016)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)

Moana (2016)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Before the Flood (2016)

Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures (2017)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Andi Mack (2017)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Born in China (2017)

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)

Cars 3 (2017) PIXAR

Earth Live (2017)

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Raven's Home (2017)

Spider-Man - Series (2017)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Breaking2 (2017)

Inhumans (2017)

Vampirina (2017)

Jane (2017)

Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Zombies (2018)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Into the Okavango (2018)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Big City Greens (2018)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Science Fair (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)

Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

The Flood (2018)

Life-Size 2 (2018)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

Kim Possible (2019)

Fast Layne (2019)

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

Captain Marvel (2019) MCU

Avengers: Endgame (2019) MCU

Dumbo (2019)

Hostile Planet (2019)

Amphibia (2019)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

Marvel's Hero Project (2019)

One Day at Disney (2019)

Encore! (2019)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)

Noelle (2019)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

The Mandalorian (2019)

