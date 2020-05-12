CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black hole Coronavirus stimulus checks Lenovo Ideapad Duet 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio review Xbox Series X event Community reunion

Hamilton hits Disney Plus on July 3

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show is coming to the streaming service just in time for the July 4 celebrations.

hamilton

The Disney Plus version of the show will include the original Broadway cast.

 Joan Marcus

Wildly popular musical Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus on July 3, the company said Tuesday, in a shift from the planned theatrical release.

This story will be updated shortly.