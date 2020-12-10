Ahsoka Tano stand-alone Star Wars series coming to Disney Plus

Lucasfilm

Get ready for more Star Wars adventures with Ahsoka Tano on Disney Plus. The popular character -- from The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels -- is finally getting her own series starring Rosario Dawson. It's set within the timeline for The Mandalorian and will debut on Disney Plus around Christmas of 2021.

Disney revealed the news Thursday during an investor presentation, where the company also announced its plans for upcoming movie releases -- both theatrical and streaming on Disney Plus.

Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian episode titled The Jedi. In the episode, Mando (Pedro Pascal) continues his quest to bring Baby Yoda (aka The Child) to former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the years following Return of the Jedi.

In the episode, Ahsoka communicates with Baby Yoda through the Force, and we learn his real name -- Grogu. Ahsoka reveals that Grogu was raised in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, and was trained by many masters. Grogu was hidden when the Empire Order 66 killed off most of the Jedi in the 2005 Star Wars movie Revenge of the Sith.

Dawson's portrayal of the animated character meant some changes needed to be made to Ahsoka's appearance for the transition to a live-action format so stunt work during lightsaber fights could be performed more easily.

Not much has been revealed as of yet about the new Ahsoka Tano live-action series for Disney Plus, but fingers crossed we get to see more characters from both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels pop up in the new adventures.

